Marvelous boost for Warriors

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees has received a significant boost ahead of the back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia, with the return of key players, including captain Marvelous Nakamba. The Warriors will face the Brave Warriors on October 10 and 14 at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, as both teams use the neutral venue due to a lack of approved stadiums in their home countries.

Zimbabwe have started their Group J campaign with two points after goalless draws against Kenya and Cameroon last month. Meanwhile, Namibia have lost both of their opening fixtures, leaving them in desperate need of points. With group leaders Cameroon and Kenya, both on four points, set to face each other in their own back-to-back encounters, Zimbabwe's matches against Namibia could prove decisive in their quest to qualify for the finals, which will be held in Morocco next year.

The return of Nakamba, who missed the first two qualifiers due to injury, provides a significant lift for Nees and his squad. The Luton Town midfielder has been sidelined for nearly a year after sustaining a sprain during Zimbabwe's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria last November. His absence had been felt both at the international level and in his club career, where he missed the remainder of Luton Town's Premier League campaign as they were relegated after just one season.

Now back in action for Luton, Nakamba is ready to contribute once again in national colours. His presence in the midfield is expected to bring much-needed stability, as Marshal Munetsi struggled in his absence, particularly during the games against Kenya and Cameroon. Nees had paired Munetsi with Andy Rinomhota, but the duo failed to find their rhythm, with Rinomhota excelling defensively but Munetsi often off the pace.

Nakamba's return should help strengthen Zimbabwe's midfield, allowing for a more balanced approach both defensively and offensively. Alongside him, four other key players have also been included in the squad after recovering from injuries that kept them out of the previous matches.

Striker Tinotenda Kadewere, who was excused from the Kenya and Cameroon matches due to injury, has been called up, although there are still lingering concerns about his fitness. Kadewere, currently with Nantes in France, is known for his passing ability and could fit well into Nees' system, which emphasizes ball movement and control.

Polokwane City's Douglas Mapfumo, who has featured in the last three Warriors games, is a notable absentee. The South African club has reportedly requested that he be excused as he is still recovering from an injury sustained during Zimbabwe's match against Cameroon. In his absence, Terrence Dzvukamanja of SuperSport United has been called up. Dzvukamanja, in fine form with one goal in three matches for his club, will be expected to contribute in the attacking third.

Defender Brendan Galloway also returns after missing the last round of qualifiers due to injury. His inclusion will strengthen Zimbabwe's defensive options, and he is likely to partner with other defensive stalwarts such as Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns. Lunga's return could allow Nees the tactical flexibility to push Udinese's Jordan Zemura into a more advanced role, with Lunga taking up his usual position at left-back.

In goal, Dynamos' Martin Mapisa has been called up to replace Chicken Inn's Donovan Bernard, joining Washington Arubi and Marley Tavaziva on the goalkeepers' list.

With the return of these key players, Zimbabwe's squad looks stronger and more balanced as they head into two crucial fixtures. A positive result in both matches would significantly boost their chances of securing a place in next year's AFCON tournament, making these games against Namibia pivotal in their campaign.

Warriors Squad for 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Match-Day 3 & 4:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders: Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County),  Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)



Source - The Herald
More on: #Nakamba, #Warriors, #Nees

