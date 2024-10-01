Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Twelve employees from the Registrar General's Office in Harare, accused of fraudulently issuing passports to four Cameroonian nationals, were denied bail yesterday by Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa. The employees, who have been in custody since last week, are facing charges of criminal abuse of office, and Mrs. Gofa ruled that they are a flight risk given the severity of the allegations. The accused were ordered to return to court on October 17 as investigations continue.

The accused individuals are Ruramai Mutyatya (47), Maureen Natasha Munemo (32), Chiedza Hlomani (34), Romio Shonhiwa (45), Marian Roman (40), Tanaka Lisaphael Magaya (27), Edith Moto (38), Grace Kapungu (34), Lackmore Chinokokora (34), Neria Sombi (44), Trymore Chipanga (26), and Acid Asidi (42). Mutyatya, a supervisor, and eight others are processing officers at the Registrar General's passport office. The remaining three accused are cleaners employed by Advert (Pvt) Ltd, currently seconded to the office.

According to the prosecution, led by Mr. Lancelot Mutsokoti, the scheme began on September 17 when an individual known only as Tafadzwa or "Mai Tayara," who is still at large, allegedly orchestrated the fraudulent issuance of Zimbabwean passports to four Cameroonian nationals: Christiana BoyembeDumba, Emile MuyaMuya, Marvel NgeiTegha, and Yvette KumNnam. The Cameroonians, who had not acquired Zimbabwean citizenship, received fraudulent Zimbabwean birth certificates from the Registrar's Office in Mount Darwin and National Identity cards from the Market Square office in Harare.

Tafadzwa reportedly conspired with three cleaners to help the Cameroonians navigate the passport application process, as the individuals did not speak any local languages and were unable to pronounce the surnames on their forged documents. Nine processing officers allegedly participated in the scheme by failing to verify the inconsistencies between the information on the passport application forms and the birth certificates.

The four Cameroonians were arrested on September 21 at Beitbridge Border Post by Zimbabwean immigration officials as they attempted to cross into South Africa using the fraudulently obtained Zimbabwean passports. Christiana BoyembeDumba's passport was issued under the name Christiana Mhereyenyoka, Emile MuyaMuya's under Emile Chingwaru, Marvel NgeiTegha's under Marvel Chimbwanda, and Yvette KumNnam's under Yvette Maini.

The case has drawn significant attention as authorities continue investigating the extent of the fraud within the Registrar General's Office.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Office, #Bail

Comments


Must Read

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

36 mins ago | 75 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

44 mins ago | 60 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

14 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

16 hrs ago | 881 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

18 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

18 hrs ago | 908 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

18 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 735 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

19 hrs ago | 112 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

19 hrs ago | 317 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

19 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

19 hrs ago | 177 Views

Death at Harare pool party

20 hrs ago | 926 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 123 Views