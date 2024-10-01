Latest News Editor's Choice


Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The much-anticipated corruption trial of Harare businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, involving allegations of siphoning US$7.7 million from the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme, was adjourned yesterday and will resume today. The defence requested more time, citing a need for additional case documents from the prosecution to properly prepare their defense.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, presiding over the case with two assessors, granted the postponement but warned both sides to be fully prepared when court reconvenes.

"This court does not want to be sucked into the parties' preparations for trial," Justice Kwenda stated. "It is not the business of the court. You must have sorted your issues before coming here." The State did not object to the adjournment.

Mpofu, represented by Advocate Garikayi Sithole, and Chimombe, defended by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, intend to raise constitutional issues during the trial. Both lawyers have indicated their clients will lead evidence from witnesses to support their defense and seek assistance from the State in summoning those witnesses.

The charges stem from allegations that Mpofu and Chimombe forged a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) tax clearance certificate and a National Social Security Authority (NSSA) compliance certificate in the name of Blackdeck Private Limited. These documents were submitted in a bid to win a government tender for the supply of goats under the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme.

Investigations revealed discrepancies in the documents, including the fact that the NSSA compliance certificate's QR code and reference belonged to a different company, and that Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd had been deregistered from the NSSA system in 2016. Additionally, the ZIMRA tax clearance certificate used in the bid was found to be forged.

On November 16, 2021, based on these misrepresentations, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development awarded Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming a contract to supply 632,001 goats for the scheme, valued at US$87.7 million. The company, represented by Mpofu and witnessed by Tinashe Chimombe, received two payments from the Ministry totaling Z$1.6 billion (approximately US$7.7 million).

However, after repeated delays in goat deliveries, the Ministry conducted a verification process that revealed the company had only mobilized 3,713 goats, far below the promised 32,500. Consequently, the Ministry canceled the contract in August 2022. By that time, Mpofu and Chimombe had delivered only 4,208 goats, worth US$331,445, and allegedly converted the remaining US$7.4 million for personal use.

The trial continues today, with both the defense and prosecution expected to present further evidence and arguments.

Source - The Herald
