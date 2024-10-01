Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe expects drier October

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The month of October is expected to be drier than the long-term average, with normal to above-normal rainfall forecast from November onwards, according to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Dr. Muswere shared the 2024/2025 seasonal rainfall forecast presented by Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni.

"Cabinet would like to advise that during the 2024/2025 summer season, the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall," Dr. Muswere said. "However, the month of October is expected to be drier than the long-term average, but from November onwards, the forecast is for normal to above-normal rainfall. Farmers and the whole nation are guided to plan accordingly."

This forecast will influence planning for the agricultural sector, as the summer rains are critical for crop production and water availability. The drier October means farmers will need to adjust their strategies to ensure crops survive until more favorable rainfall conditions arrive later in the season.

The announcement also underscores the importance of water conservation and planning, as the drier month may have implications for both urban and rural communities reliant on consistent water supply.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

43 mins ago | 94 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

44 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

50 mins ago | 73 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

14 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

16 hrs ago | 883 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

18 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

18 hrs ago | 911 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

18 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 737 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

19 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

19 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

20 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

20 hrs ago | 178 Views

Death at Harare pool party

20 hrs ago | 929 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 123 Views