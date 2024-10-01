Zimbabwe expects drier October

News / National

by Staff reporter

The month of October is expected to be drier than the long-term average, with normal to above-normal rainfall forecast from November onwards, according to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere.Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Dr. Muswere shared the 2024/2025 seasonal rainfall forecast presented by Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni."Cabinet would like to advise that during the 2024/2025 summer season, the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall," Dr. Muswere said. "However, the month of October is expected to be drier than the long-term average, but from November onwards, the forecast is for normal to above-normal rainfall. Farmers and the whole nation are guided to plan accordingly."This forecast will influence planning for the agricultural sector, as the summer rains are critical for crop production and water availability. The drier October means farmers will need to adjust their strategies to ensure crops survive until more favorable rainfall conditions arrive later in the season.The announcement also underscores the importance of water conservation and planning, as the drier month may have implications for both urban and rural communities reliant on consistent water supply.