NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Since acquiring specialised equipment in 2014, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)'s Applied Genetics Testing Centre (AGTC) has conducted over 10,000 paternity tests, making it a leader in innovation and technology in Zimbabwe. The AGTC, which is registered with the National Biotechnology Authority and the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists' Council of Zimbabwe, has also performed over 500 human forensic tests to identify individuals in cases of road accidents, fires, and other tragic incidents.

NUST's AGTC plays a crucial role in assisting law enforcement authorities by using DNA analysis to identify criminals involved in serious crimes such as rape, where forensic evidence like semen samples is used in court.

Mr. Zephaniah Dhlamini, head of the AGTC, highlighted these achievements in an interview, saying, "It's been 10 years since the AGTC was opened, and we have done over 10,000 paternity tests, in addition to over 500 human forensic tests."

The university's accomplishments were also showcased at the recent Presidential Innovation Fair 2024 Awards, where NUST won the grand prize of Presidential Best Innovator and the Best Innovative University category, earning a total of US$50,000 in prize money.

The Presidential Innovation Fair Awards celebrate the achievements of institutions and individuals aligned with Zimbabwe's Education 5.0 heritage-based development philosophy. The awards ceremony, presided over by President Mnangagwa, took place under the theme "Innovation for Attainment of Vision 2030." President Mnangagwa praised the innovators, stating, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo."

NUST's success in innovation extends beyond DNA testing. In 2022, the university began manufacturing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) kits for Covid-19 testing, reducing testing costs by 60 percent. Initially, Zimbabwe imported PCR kits at around US$60 per test, but NUST's reagents manufacturing machine cut the cost to approximately US$20. The machine also produces reagents for HIV and other virus tests, contributing to the nation's self-sufficiency in medical diagnostics.

Source - The Chronicle
