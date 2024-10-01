Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe Warriors coach Michael Nees has spoken about his recent bust-up with England-based forward Tawanda Chirewa, adopting a fatherly approach in managing his players' emotions. The German tactician clarified that he is not a dictator in the dressing room but a coach who understands that players are human beings with feelings.

The incident occurred during Zimbabwe's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in Uganda last month. Chirewa, who plays for English Championship side Derby County, expressed frustration after being substituted in the 58th minute despite an underwhelming performance. His displeasure extended to refusing media interactions ahead of the next match against Cameroon, where he was benched but later brought on as a substitute in the 86th minute.

Nees, who took over as Warriors coach in August, downplayed the situation, saying it was a normal part of football. "There are no ill feelings from my side, and the boy mustn't be worried about being punished. I am not a dictator," Nees said. He further added, "The good thing is that he [Chirewa] apologized two times. That's more than enough, it's now over."

The coach believes the incident will ultimately benefit Chirewa, as the 20-year-old will have a chance to redeem himself when Zimbabwe faces Namibia in two crucial qualifiers at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10 and 14. These matches are part of the Warriors' bid to secure a spot at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Nees also provided context for his decision to substitute Chirewa against Kenya and bench him in the goalless draw against Cameroon. "Tawanda is a very talented player, but he hasn't had much game time in the last few months." Chirewa, who played limited minutes for Premier League side Wolves before joining Derby County in August, has started only once in Derby's seven league matches this season.

The coach emphasized that his decision to start Chirewa against Kenya was a sign of trust, but the match against Cameroon required a more physical approach, which led to Douglas Mapfumo being favored. "It was not like a punishment for Chirewa," Nees said.

Addressing the broader context of team dynamics, Nees explained that players often express different emotions during their journey, likening the situation to an incident in German football in the 1970s involving Gunter Netzer. "In football, these things happen," he said, adding that understanding group psychology is key to team development.

Nees concluded by stating his commitment to getting to know each player better. "Players are human beings with ambitions, dreams, and problems. I want to get into the person a little so that I know them on a deeper level," he said.



Source - The Chronicle

