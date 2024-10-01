Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Bitumen World to rebuild the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, with work set to begin immediately. This was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere after the latest Cabinet meeting.Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona presented the plans, which aim to restore smooth traffic flow along the critical route. Stakeholders, especially in the tourism sector, have expressed concerns about the deteriorating state of the road, which links the country's premier tourist destination, Victoria Falls, to the rest of Zimbabwe."Plans are underway to upgrade, rehabilitate, widen, and dualise certain sections of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road through a Public-Private Partnership with Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd under a design, build, operate, and transfer contract," said Dr. Muswere.The rehabilitation of this major road will enhance transit traffic, making it a key route on the North-South Corridor, which connects Zimbabwe to neighboring countries, including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.Additionally, Dr. Muswere revealed that financial arrangements have been secured for the rehabilitation of other vital roads, including the Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road, Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, and Karoi-Binga-Cross Dete Road. These projects are also set to begin immediately.Minister Mhona emphasized that President Mnangagwa had instructed the Ministry to promptly address the condition of these "problematic" roads. He assured the public that the plans are ready to be implemented."The feasibility study was done already. What we are saying here is not a talk show, you will see us on the ground," Minister Mhona said.He stressed that the collaboration with the private sector, as directed by President Mnangagwa, is key to speeding up the construction process. "I can assure you that you will see tremendous speed regarding the construction of these roads," he added.The improvements are expected to significantly boost road infrastructure, facilitating both domestic and international travel, and supporting Zimbabwe's economic development, particularly in the tourism sector.