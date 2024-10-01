Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday represented Zimbabwe at the historic inauguration of Mexico's first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. The ceremony, held at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, was attended by several top foreign dignitaries, including United States First Lady Jill Biden.This marked a significant moment for Zimbabwe-Mexico relations, with Mohadi's participation symbolizing the first high-level engagement between the two nations. The attendance aligns with Zimbabwe's foreign policy of being a friend to all nations, as emphasized by the Second Republic's diplomatic mantra.Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor, succeeded Andres Manuel López Obrador and will serve a six-year term until 2030. In her inauguration speech, Sheinbaum swore to uphold Mexico's laws and serve the people of Mexico loyally."I greet and thank the representatives of 105 countries that are with us today; it is a reflection of Mexico's commitment to the international community and the friendship that unites us with all peoples of the world," said Sheinbaum.The election of Sheinbaum last June reflects Mexico's evolving political landscape, with the President set to address challenges such as cartel violence and economic deficits.Mohadi's attendance at the ceremony highlights Zimbabwe's efforts to expand diplomatic frontiers and strengthen ties with countries across the globe, including Mexico. As part of Zimbabwe's engagement and re-engagement policy, this event signifies growing warmth between Harare and nations that were previously perceived as less connected diplomatically.Zimbabwe and Mexico are poised to collaborate on key areas, including agriculture and water infrastructure development, with both countries exploring bilateral opportunities. Speaking after the ceremony, Mohadi emphasized the importance of this newfound relationship, especially in terms of agricultural partnerships."We would want to see our officials, our countries, co-operate more closely. We will see what take-homes we have, but we want to co-operate with them more," said Mohadi.He noted that Zimbabwe's agro-based economy stands to benefit from Mexico's expertise in agriculture, as well as its interest in water infrastructure development. With Zimbabwe looking to enhance its irrigation systems and reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture, collaboration with Mexico is seen as a positive step forward.Mexico, home to over 130 million people, is the second-largest economy in Latin America and the fourth-largest in the Americas, with a GDP of US$1.5 trillion. Its economic strengths lie in vehicle exports, oil, agriculture, mining, and tourism.This renewed engagement with Mexico demonstrates Zimbabwe's commitment to forging new partnerships and boosting its diplomatic and economic ties on the international stage.