Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa today officially opened the Second Session of the 10th Parliament, outlining the legislative agenda while delivering his State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

In this address, the President is expected to elaborate on the current economic, political, and social conditions in Zimbabwe, highlighting the milestones achieved by the Second Republic since its inception. The event is anticipated to be a colorful gathering attended by judges from the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, and High Court, including Chief Justice Luke Malaba, service chiefs, business leaders, and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe.

Citizens across the country will have the opportunity to follow the proceedings via various platforms, including radio, television, and social media.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr. Kennedy Chokuda, confirmed yesterday that all arrangements were in place for the President's address. He stated, "The State of the Nation Address and the official opening of Parliament is a requirement in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate have made the necessary arrangements for His Excellency, the President to address Parliament."

Mr. Chokuda outlined that the President would lay out the legislative agenda for the upcoming session, which will span from October 2024 to October 2025. This agenda will detail the key issues that Parliament will address, including bills currently before Parliament that will need to be rolled over into the next session.

Among these is the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, which has been referred back to Parliament and is now ready for gazetting. Mr. Chokuda also mentioned several other bills still under review by various ministries that would be considered during the new session.

As the secretariat to Parliament, his office has been working diligently to equip Members of Parliament (MPs) with the necessary skills for their legislative responsibilities. He noted that the previous session served as a learning experience for many MPs, emphasizing that the Parliament is committed to passing vital legislation.

There are high expectations for President Mnangagwa's speech. Economist Dr. Prosper Chitambara expressed hopes that the address would outline a clear trajectory for improving the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe. He highlighted the importance of making Zimbabwe a competitive investment destination while sustaining macroeconomic stability.

Kwekwe-based lawyer Mr. Valentine Mutatu anticipates a focus on investment and policies that promote effective dispute resolution in the courts. Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers President Mr. Denford Mutashu called for continued government support, particularly in easing cash withdrawal limits for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), which he believes could be stifled by the current US$2,000 limit on cash outflows.

Political analyst Mr. Goodwine Mureriwa also emphasized the need for the President to maintain focus on infrastructural development and provide momentum for the forthcoming National Development Strategy 2.

As the session unfolds, all eyes will be on President Mnangagwa as he addresses the nation, outlining the government's plans for the future and responding to the pressing issues faced by Zimbabweans today.

Source - The Chronicle

