JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwean government has endorsed the construction of the Bopoma Glassblock Dam in Matabeleland South province through a public-private partnership (PPP), aimed at bolstering bulk water supplies for local communities and providing a short-term solution to alleviate water shortages in Bulawayo.

Set to hold 130 million cubic meters of water, the dam is strategically located at the junction of Gwanda, Umzingwane, and Filabusi districts. Construction is expected to be completed within two years at an estimated cost of US$100 million. The concept for the dam was first proposed in 1988, but the project stalled due to funding and other logistical challenges.

Plans are now underway to initiate construction, which will ensure a reliable water supply for Bulawayo and surrounding communities via a 32km pipeline linking the dam to the Ncema Dam pump station. JRG Construction, led by prominent businessman Mr. James Ross (JR) Goddard, has been awarded the contract for the dam's construction. Preparatory land clearance has been completed, and the site is being equipped with the necessary machinery.

During a recent stakeholders' tour of the project site, Mr. Goddard expressed optimism about the project. He noted that while the Bopoma Glassblock Dam will not replace the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, it will serve as a crucial short-term solution to current water needs. "Once the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project is completed, it will ease demand for the Bopoma Dam, ultimately benefiting the local community," he explained.

The involved parties are currently finalizing documentation with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and Bulawayo City Council, with plans to submit these to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) by the end of October for final Cabinet approval to commence work.

"Since receiving permission to begin exploratory works for the dam, our team has hit the ground running," Mr. Goddard stated. He highlighted that a construction site has been established for initial stages, including excavation and grouting. Facilities such as staff accommodation and a workshop have also been set up, ensuring the team is ready to begin.

A preliminary survey indicated that the dam's construction would not displace any homesteads and could create over 200 jobs for local residents.

In a statement from Mr. Daniel Njowa, Director for Infrastructure, Planning, and Environmental Management in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Matabeleland South Minister of State Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu emphasized the urgency of meeting all requirements to kickstart the project. "This is the kind of development we have always called for in our province," she said, highlighting its potential to enhance agricultural productivity and support economic growth.

Traditional leaders and council executives from the affected districts have expressed their enthusiasm for the project. Chief Masuku of Gwanda underscored the importance of the dam in protecting livestock and promoting irrigation, particularly in light of low water tables in the region. Chief Ndube from Insiza District echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the long-awaited need for the dam to alleviate water scarcity faced by local villagers.

The Bopoma Glassblock Dam project forms a crucial part of the government's broader strategy to enhance water resource management and infrastructure in Zimbabwe. Originally scheduled for construction in 1996, the project has faced numerous setbacks over the years, with efforts to revive it in 2018 also failing to materialize.

As construction gets underway, the Bopoma Glassblock Dam is poised to make a significant impact on water availability, agricultural production, and economic development in the region.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #JR_Goddard, #Dam, #Bopoma

