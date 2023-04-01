Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

News / National

by Staff reporter

Daisy Mtukudzi, the widow of renowned Zimbabwean music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, received a brand new Toyota Fortuner on Tuesday, gifted by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo. This gesture comes amid Chivayo's involvement in a corruption scandal linked to a US$100 million tender with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).Chivayo, known for his close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has faced scrutiny over his lucrative state contracts, which have raised eyebrows regarding the source of his wealth.In his announcement on social media, Chivayo emphasized his admiration for Mtukudzi's contributions to Zimbabwean music and society, framing the car donation as a tribute to the late artist. He wrote, "As I continue to celebrate His Excellency PRESIDENT E.D. Mnangagwa's birthday, I decided to recognize the IMMENSE contribution by Dr. OLIVER 'TUKU' MTUKUDZI to the music fraternity and socio-political landscape in Zimbabwe."The donation arrives at a time when Daisy Mtukudzi is embroiled in a contentious inheritance dispute with her late husband's children from previous relationships, further complicating her situation. The circumstances surrounding the donation have sparked discussions about the ethics of accepting contributions from individuals accused of corruption in a society that often overlooks such issues in exchange for financial assistance.Chivayo's social media post detailed the specifics of the car donation, encouraging Daisy to pick up her new vehicle at Auto-Expo Car Sales, stating, "Your beautiful BRAND NEW 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2.4D is fully paid for and ready for collection immediately."This incident highlights the moral complexities faced by public figures in Zimbabwe, as many seem unperturbed by the sources of financial support, instead focusing on personal gain amid a backdrop of societal challenges and economic hardship.