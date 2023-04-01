Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Simbisa Brands warns job seekers of employment scams

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Simbisa Brands, a prominent fast food outlet company in Zimbabwe, has issued a public warning regarding a surge in job scams targeting desperate job seekers. In a notice released this week, the company highlighted that individuals falsely claiming to be directors of Pizza Inn and Chicken Inn have been soliciting money in exchange for job promises.

The scammers reportedly use names such as Learnmore Mushangazhike and Muchemwa, among others, to gain the trust of their victims. They have been reaching out through various cellphone numbers, including 071 353 9433, to lure unsuspecting job seekers.

Simbisa Brands' public notice emphasized, "Simbisa Brands wishes to advise the public that an individual or individuals are falsely making promises of employment, in exchange for payment, purportedly on behalf of the Company." The statement further clarified that neither of the named individuals has any association with the company and that Simbisa does not engage in recruitment through unsolicited messages or request payment for employment opportunities.

The company has reported these fraudulent activities to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and is encouraging anyone who encounters similar scams to take action by reporting them.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed that multiple reports have been received regarding such scams. He urged the public to be cautious, stating, "People should know that we qualify for the jobs and do not pay for jobs."

As the job market remains challenging, authorities advise potential employees to remain vigilant and to verify job offers through official channels to avoid falling victim to scams.

For more details, you can refer to the original notice from Simbisa Brands and updates from local news outlets covering this issue.

Source - The Mirror
More on: #Simbisa, #Brands, #Scams

Comments


Must Read

7 big global companies dump South Africa

27 mins ago | 47 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwean based in New Zealand guilty 17 counts of rape

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Tributes our in for retired Judge Selo Masole Nare

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chigumba's ZEC starts preparations for Zimbabwe's 2028 elections

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

5 hrs ago | 645 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

17 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

19 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

21 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

21 hrs ago | 940 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

21 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

21 hrs ago | 1543 Views