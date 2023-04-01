Simbisa Brands warns job seekers of employment scams

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simbisa Brands, a prominent fast food outlet company in Zimbabwe, has issued a public warning regarding a surge in job scams targeting desperate job seekers. In a notice released this week, the company highlighted that individuals falsely claiming to be directors of Pizza Inn and Chicken Inn have been soliciting money in exchange for job promises.The scammers reportedly use names such as Learnmore Mushangazhike and Muchemwa, among others, to gain the trust of their victims. They have been reaching out through various cellphone numbers, including 071 353 9433, to lure unsuspecting job seekers.Simbisa Brands' public notice emphasized, "Simbisa Brands wishes to advise the public that an individual or individuals are falsely making promises of employment, in exchange for payment, purportedly on behalf of the Company." The statement further clarified that neither of the named individuals has any association with the company and that Simbisa does not engage in recruitment through unsolicited messages or request payment for employment opportunities.The company has reported these fraudulent activities to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and is encouraging anyone who encounters similar scams to take action by reporting them.Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed that multiple reports have been received regarding such scams. He urged the public to be cautious, stating, "People should know that we qualify for the jobs and do not pay for jobs."As the job market remains challenging, authorities advise potential employees to remain vigilant and to verify job offers through official channels to avoid falling victim to scams.For more details, you can refer to the original notice from Simbisa Brands and updates from local news outlets covering this issue.