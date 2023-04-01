Tributes our in for retired Judge Selo Masole Nare

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe, Justice Luke Malaba, alongside the Judicial Service Commissioners, Judges, Magistrates, and all members of the Judicial Service, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the Nare family following the passing of retired judge, Honourable Justice Selo Masole Nare, who died in South Africa on Saturday, September 28, 2024.Justice Nare was recognized for his lifelong commitment to justice and the safeguarding of fundamental human rights, significantly influencing the legal landscape of Zimbabwe. His contributions to the development of jurisprudence, particularly concerning workers' rights, have left an indelible mark on countless lives.Born on December 28, 1943, in Gwanda, Nare began his career in the public service as a primary school teacher in 1964. After nine years, he transitioned to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a court interpreter. Nare's legal journey saw him sworn in as a magistrate in 1981 after earning his law degree from the University of South Africa. He advanced through various judicial positions, culminating in his appointment as a judge of the Labour Court in 2006, a role he held until his retirement in 2013.The Chief Justice's statement emphasizes the profound impact Justice Nare had on Zimbabwean law and the importance of his work in protecting workers' rights. The condolences also express support for Nare's family, particularly his wife and children, during this difficult time.As the legal community reflects on Justice Nare's legacy, his contributions to the judiciary will be remembered and celebrated by many. May his soul rest in peace.