Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

Staff reporter
Prominent Zimbabwean businessman and founder of the Econet Group, Mr. Strive Masiyiwa, has been awarded the prestigious W. E. B. Du Bois Medal for his remarkable contributions to African and African American history and culture. The award ceremony took place on October 1, 2024, at the Hutchins Centre for African & African American Research at Harvard University.

The W. E. B. Du Bois Medal is Harvard's highest accolade in African and African American studies, and Mr. Masiyiwa was among eight distinguished individuals recognized for their exceptional work and dedication to advancing social justice. Other honorees included Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee and Emmy Award-winning actor LeVar Burton.

In his opening remarks, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Director of the Hutchins Centre, praised the honorees for their unwavering commitment to combating societal issues such as racism, sexism, and xenophobia. Gates emphasized the importance of recognizing their efforts in protecting freedom of thought and expression while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of people of African descent.

Mr. Masiyiwa's influence extends beyond telecommunications, where he has made significant strides through his ventures like the Econet Group and Cassava Technologies. His leadership in philanthropy, particularly through the Higherlife Foundation, has transformed the lives of over 300,000 African youth through educational scholarships. Additionally, as the African Union's Special Envoy for COVID-19, he played a pivotal role in managing the continent's pandemic response.

Glenn H. Hutchins, co-founder of North Island and Chairman of the Hutchins Centre's National Advisory Board, acknowledged the transformative impact of the honorees across various fields, stating that their achievements set new standards in academia, business, and the arts.

Mr. Masiyiwa's commitment to agriculture and food security, particularly through his chairmanship of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, earned him the Norman E. Borlaug World Food Prize Medallion. His global leadership is reflected in his board memberships with organizations like Netflix Inc. and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

As a Zimbabwean residing in the UK, Mr. Masiyiwa holds a BSc in Engineering from Cardiff University and honorary doctorates from esteemed institutions such as Yale and Nelson Mandela University. His recognition at Harvard highlights not only his individual achievements but also his role as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

Source - The Chronicle

