'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have issued a firm condemnation of Israel's continued aggression and illegal occupation in the Middle East. The party has expressed outrage over Israel's latest attacks on Lebanon and Syria, as well as the reported assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The EFF has declared Iran's missile response to Israel's actions as a justified reaction to what it describes as Israel's ongoing campaign of violence and expansion.

For over seven decades, Israel has been illegally occupying Palestine, with the EFF calling attention to its brutal apartheid policies, ethnic cleansing, and widespread violence against the Palestinian people. According to the party, this occupation has now extended its reach beyond Palestine into Lebanon and Syria, as Israel seeks to assert control over the entire region through violent means. The EFF argues that Israel's actions are supported by Western imperialist powers, particularly the United States, which have emboldened the apartheid state to continue its campaign of terror and destruction.

Since the events of October 7th, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack defending Palestinian land from Israeli aggression, Israel has escalated its attacks. What the EFF describes as a full-scale genocide has ensued, with Israel indiscriminately bombing Gaza and the West Bank, targeting hospitals, demolishing homes, and depriving civilians of essential resources such as food, water, and medical supplies. The EFF stresses that the majority of the victims have been women and children, underscoring the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region.

Israel's actions, which the EFF attributes to a racist and colonialist ideology, are aimed at wiping out the Palestinian people in what the party calls an act of genocide. The EFF praises South Africa for taking Israel's actions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), leading to legal affirmation that Israel is indeed committing genocide against Palestinians. The party believes that this recognition by the ICJ validates what oppressed people across the world have long known—Israel is not merely an occupying force but a genocidal regime that must be stopped.

In response to Israel's continued aggression, the EFF stands in solidarity with Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and other nations that resist Israel's violent expansionism. The party emphasizes that it is not only Palestine that is under threat but the entire region. The EFF urges all progressive nations to rise against Israel's occupation and expansionism, which it calls a "violent cancer" spreading across the Middle East.

The EFF also criticizes the international community for its inaction in the face of Israel's ongoing atrocities. The party calls on the world to stop turning a blind eye to Israel's crimes and instead support the Palestinian people and the broader Middle East in their fight for liberation. The EFF denounces what it calls the impunity of Israel, which it views as a manifestation of Western imperialism that perpetuates violence and oppression across the globe.

Source - Byo24News
