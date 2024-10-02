Latest News Editor's Choice


Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Google has officially opened applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders program, specifically targeting Black-owned startups in South Africa. The program is designed to support innovative startups that are operating in or headquartered within South Africa, building solutions for the African or global market, and demonstrating strong market fit and growth potential.

Eligible startups must have at least one Black South African founder with relevant experience, a strong and driven team, and a live product that either utilises or has the potential to utilise artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, the startups should be compatible with Google products and have the potential to leverage them for growth.

The hybrid program will run from 2024 until March 2025, with 15 Black South African-owned startups being selected. These startups will receive equity-free cash awards of up to $50,000 (over R1 million), $200,000 (R3.6 million) in cloud credits, one-on-one training, and access to valuable networking opportunities with industry mentors. These resources aim to help startups address their unique challenges and scale their operations.

Funding for the program will be distributed through a locally based implementation partner.

"Startups in Africa are critical drivers of innovation, economic growth, and social progress," said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem at Google Sub-Saharan Africa. "By investing in South African Black-owned startups, we are driving systemic change and promoting job creation and wealth generation for the future."

Applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders program are now open and will close on 14 October 2024. Interested applicants can apply on the Google Startups Accelerator platform.
