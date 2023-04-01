Zimbabwean-born Maskandi triumphs in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean-born Maskandi artiste Nqam'Ebomvu, also known as Onesimo Tshuma, has been making waves in the South African music scene, where his talent and dedication have garnered him a string of prestigious awards. Over the past two months, Nqam'Ebomvu has been consistently raising Zimbabwe's flag high by clinching numerous accolades.Among his most recent triumphs, Nqam'Ebomvu has won the PAA FM Best Maskandi, Amaqhawanentaba FM Best Male Artiste, KZN Awards Best Male Artiste, KZN Awards Best Maskandi Traditional, and the KZN Most Voted Artist awards. His remarkable success highlights his growing influence in the Maskandi music genre, a traditional form of Zulu folk music that continues to resonate with audiences across South Africa.Since launching his professional music career in 2018, Nqam'Ebomvu has amassed a total of 13 awards, a feat that fills him with gratitude. Reflecting on his journey, the Nkayi-born musician expressed his heartfelt thanks to those who have supported him."I would like to thank all my fans and followers who support me day in and day out, as they give me the power to work hard and not look back," he said.Looking beyond South Africa, Nqam'Ebomvu harbors aspirations of taking his music to other countries. To help achieve this goal, he has released a new single titled Yona Ngisize Gologo, which he hopes will resonate with Maskandi music lovers around the world.Beyond music, Nqam'Ebomvu leads a multifaceted life. He serves as a pastor at Followers of Christ Gospel Ministries in Johannesburg, a spiritual role that complements his musical career. Professionally, he works as a truck driver and operates a drilling machine, showcasing his versatility and work ethic.With his growing list of accolades and unwavering passion, Nqam'Ebomvu is poised for even greater success, and his journey continues to inspire both in Zimbabwe and South Africa.