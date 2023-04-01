Latest News Editor's Choice


Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago
Highlanders defender Marvelous Chigumira has been honored as the Friends of Bosso Players' Player of the Month for August, receiving a prize of US$400 in recognition of his outstanding performances on the field.

This marks the fifth award of the season in the ongoing recognition of top-performing players at Highlanders, following earlier accolades for midfielder Melikhaya Ncube, strikers Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube, as well as goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi.

The award ceremony was held at White City Stadium B Arena on Wednesday afternoon, just before the team commenced their training session. This edition of the awards was particularly significant as it also recognized players from the Highlanders Royals, with Sharon Mhlalauli taking home the top prize for the women's team.

What makes this award unique is that the winner is chosen by the players themselves, highlighting the respect and admiration Chigumira commands within the squad.

The Friends of Bosso Players' Player of the Month awards are sponsored by dedicated Highlanders supporters Titus Mbongendlu, Phathisani Nkomo, and Mgcini Nkolomi, who continue to show their commitment to motivating and rewarding the club's talent.

Chigumira's recognition reflects his contribution to Highlanders' strong performances, and he joins a growing list of players whose efforts have been celebrated this season.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Chigmira, #Bosso, #Award

