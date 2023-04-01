Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF youth leaders from Masvingo's seven administrative districts have received motorbikes from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a move aimed at strengthening party mobilisation efforts and ensuring the ruling party remains the dominant political force in the province.

Youth leaders from Masvingo, Gutu, Bikita, Zaka, Chiredzi, Chivi, and Mwenezi were presented with the motorbikes by the Zanu-PF provincial chairperson,  Robson Mavhenyengwa, during a ceremony held at the party's provincial offices in Masvingo City.

In his remarks,  Mavhenyengwa expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the generous donation, noting that the motorbikes will significantly enhance the mobility of youth leaders as they work to recruit new members across the province. He also highlighted the critical role the motorbikes will play in ensuring the concerns of young people are brought to the forefront.

"These motorbikes were donated by the President when he came to Masvingo City and launched the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Project. They will be very handy in the mobility of youth leaders as they traverse the length and breadth of our province while mobilising new members,"  Mavhenyengwa said.

He emphasized that the motorbikes will help youth leaders gain a better understanding of the challenges facing young people in the province, facilitating more targeted solutions and engagement.

 Mavhenyengwa praised President Mnangagwa's leadership, describing him as a leader committed to the people and dedicated to his mantra of "leaving no one and no place behind."

"That is why we are saying, as Zanu-PF Masvingo province, we want President Mnangagwa to rule this country until 2030 so that he sees through his vision of a prosperous and middle-income society in Zimbabwe," he added.

The motorbike donation is expected to bolster efforts to expand Zanu-PF's grassroots support in Masvingo, as the party continues its push to maintain its political dominance in the region.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Youth, #Leaders

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

47 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwean-born Maskandi triumphs in South Africa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwean based in New Zealand guilty 17 counts of rape

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Tributes our in for retired Judge Selo Masole Nare

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Simbisa Brands warns job seekers of employment scams

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chigumba's ZEC starts preparations for Zimbabwe's 2028 elections

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

7 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

7 hrs ago | 846 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

7 hrs ago | 420 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

8 hrs ago | 122 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

8 hrs ago | 62 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

19 hrs ago | 193 Views