Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
Police in Magunje have arrested five Chinese nationals for allegedly conducting illegal alluvial gold mining operations along the Sanyati River in Hurungwe District. The arrests, which took place on Tuesday, come amid the government's recent ban on alluvial riverbed mining due to its detrimental environmental impact.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the arrests but referred further inquiries to national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was unavailable for comment at the time.

The five Chinese nationals are accused of operating without the necessary mining and work permits, using excavators and other equipment to carry out their mining activities. They are expected to appear before the Karoi Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The arrests follow the government's decision in August to ban alluvial riverbed mining due to its extensive environmental damage. During a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere outlined the government's position, noting that large-scale alluvial mining had led to significant issues such as water pollution, river siltation, and the degradation of river ecosystems.

"Cabinet noted that, ever since its commencement in 2011 across the country's rural provinces, large-scale and mechanical alluvial mining or riverbed mining has resulted in water pollution, siltation, degradation of river channels, and disruption of riverine ecosystems," said Dr. Muswere.

The ban on alluvial riverbed mining was enacted following a report presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Masuka, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Mining and Environment.

The government's decisive action is part of a broader effort to protect Zimbabwe's natural resources and promote sustainable mining practices.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chinese, #Gold, #Arrested

