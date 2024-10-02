Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessman Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu appeared at the High Court today to face charges of fraud involving US$7.7 million, allegedly siphoned from the Presidential Pass-On Scheme. The high-profile case has drawn significant public interest, with both the defense and prosecution represented by notable legal figures.Mpofu and Chimombe beefed up their defence team by engaging two more lawyers, including Professor Lovemore Madhuku, in the fraud trial in which they are being accused of swindling US$7,7 million.Mpofu is now being represented by Advocate Garikayi Sithole, instructed by Tapson Dzvetero, while Chimombe has engaged Madhuku, who is being instructed by Arshiel Mugiya.The duo allegedly forged tax and compliance certificates to secure a tender for supplying goats before they misrepresented their company's compliance status.Mpofu and Chimombe, through their lawyers, have also placed the State on notice saying they intend to raise constitutional issues.The Prosecution will lead evidence from 10 witnesses on the continuous roll that runs until this Friday.It is the State case that the two allegedly forged a ZIMRA Tax clearance certificate and an NSSA compliance certificate, under Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd and attached them to a bidding document which they submitted to the Lands Ministry for a tender.The tender was meant for the supply and delivery of goats under the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.Despite receiving substantial payments, Mpofu and Chimombe failed to deliver the expected number of goats, leading to their arrest in July.The prosecution is being spearheaded by Mr. Whisper Mabhaudi, who is leading the state's efforts to establish how the accused individuals allegedly defrauded the Presidential Pass-On Scheme, which was set up to benefit vulnerable groups.Chimombe and Mpofu stand accused of diverting funds intended for the scheme, a charge that, if proven, would be a significant breach of public trust. The case is being closely followed due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the substantial amount of money involved.The trial is set to continue, with both sides preparing to present their arguments before the court.