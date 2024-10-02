Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

News / National

A HARARE woman has made sensational claims that she was forced to ABORT 15 TIMES and then suffered a miscarriage before she was dumped by her lover.Sharon Zhuwawo claims her lover's wife, Valentine Mahlupeko, was the one who kept pushing him to force her to abort 15 times before he then dumped her and started flirting with seven other lovers.The two women appeared in court yesterday where their sensational row, which included threats of murder, which were repeated in open court, was heard by magistrate Sharon Mashavire. The man at the centre of the row is Goodwill Ndarama.Zhuwawo said:"Valentine was the one who brainwashed Goodwill to take me to have all those abortions."She always told me that l would never bear a child as long as she is alive."I will not stop until I get my revenge on her given I went through 15 abortions, a miscarriage, and ended up being divorced with Goodwill opting for his seven other girlfriends."l will not rest until she dies."Magistrate Mashavire cautioned her against taking the law into her own hands."War will never be a solution to the tension between the two of you."You are advised that if you break the rules stated by the court, you will be held accountable."But Zhuwawo was relentless and even claimed that she was not Ndarama's lover but was his wife and they have been married for six years."I am not a side-chick but Goodwill's wife and we have been married for six years."She (Mahlupeko) was aware of our marriage because she participated during my lobola negotiations."Mahlupeko said her nightmare began when her husband decided to dump Zhuwawo and started flirting with his other girlfriends.She told the court that seven girlfriends were involved in the drama.Mahlupeko claimed this angered Zhuwawo and triggered the sensational fallout which has now spilled in court."She calls me every night threatening to kill me after my husband left her for his seven girlfriends.""Sharon comes to my house accusing me of causing her divorce."She threatened to dump her unborn child at my doorstep."Two weeks after she miscarried, she blamed me for the incident, calling me a witch."I now live in fear because she is always threatening to kill me for things that l am not aware of."Mahlupeko appeared before the court seeking a peace order against Zhuwawo.