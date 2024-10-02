Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Carlos Ncube, a 26-year-old from Makwika Village in Hwange, found himself in trouble after a late-night craving led him to commit two break-ins, stealing two pots of isitshwala and beans along with a stash of fizzy drinks.The incident occurred on the night of September 20, 2024, when Ncube's hunger seemingly overruled his judgment. He first snuck into a local kitchen, helping himself to two pots of the Zimbabwean staple, isitshwala and beans. His midnight meal wasn’t enough, though, as he then broke into a nearby tuck shop, stealing a dozen 500ml bottles of Pepsi, a 2-litre fizzy drink, and a 500ml bottle of Pfuko Maheu.The next morning, the owner of the stolen pots noticed footprints outside her home and, in a stroke of amateur detective work, followed the trail right to Ncube’s house. Police were called to the scene, and Ncube was arrested with the stolen goods in his possession, valued at ZWG514,17.Dubbed the "Isitshwala Bandit," Ncube was found guilty of the thefts and is set to return to court for sentencing. Despite the bizarre nature of his crimes, he now faces the very real consequences of his late-night culinary caper.