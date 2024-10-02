Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
Carlos Ncube, a 26-year-old from Makwika Village in Hwange, found himself in trouble after a late-night craving led him to commit two break-ins, stealing two pots of isitshwala and beans along with a stash of fizzy drinks.

The incident occurred on the night of September 20, 2024, when Ncube's hunger seemingly overruled his judgment. He first snuck into a local kitchen, helping himself to two pots of the Zimbabwean staple, isitshwala and beans. His midnight meal wasn’t enough, though, as he then broke into a nearby tuck shop, stealing a dozen 500ml bottles of Pepsi, a 2-litre fizzy drink, and a 500ml bottle of Pfuko Maheu.

The next morning, the owner of the stolen pots noticed footprints outside her home and, in a stroke of amateur detective work, followed the trail right to Ncube’s house. Police were called to the scene, and Ncube was arrested with the stolen goods in his possession, valued at ZWG514,17.

Dubbed the "Isitshwala Bandit," Ncube was found guilty of the thefts and is set to return to court for sentencing. Despite the bizarre nature of his crimes, he now faces the very real consequences of his late-night culinary caper.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

28 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

32 mins ago | 9 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

33 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

34 mins ago | 8 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwean based in New Zealand guilty 17 counts of rape

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Tributes our in for retired Judge Selo Masole Nare

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Simbisa Brands warns job seekers of employment scams

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

Chigumba's ZEC starts preparations for Zimbabwe's 2028 elections

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

7 hrs ago | 302 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

8 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

8 hrs ago | 75 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

8 hrs ago | 63 Views