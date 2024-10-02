Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A woman who returned home unexpectedly from a church night prayer and found her husband with his mistress half-naked on their matrimonial bed has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder. Stacy Mkandla, 27, appeared before a High Court judge sitting in circuit in Gweru, where she was convicted of the fatal stabbing of her husband's lover.

According to documents from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred earlier this year when Mkandla left her husband asleep at home, intending to return the following morning after attending a night prayer. However, she unexpectedly returned at around 11:30 PM on the same day, only to discover her husband in bed with his mistress.

Enraged by the sight, Mkandla attacked the mistress, punching and kicking her. In a fit of anger, she grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman on the head, breast, and back. The injured woman attempted to flee but collapsed near the roadside and died from her injuries.

The incident was quickly reported to the police, leading to Mkandla’s arrest. She was subsequently charged with murder and has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The case has drawn attention for its tragic outcome, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic disputes escalating into violence.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

1 hr ago | 78 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

6 hrs ago | 721 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

7 hrs ago | 446 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwean based in New Zealand guilty 17 counts of rape

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

Tributes our in for retired Judge Selo Masole Nare

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Simbisa Brands warns job seekers of employment scams

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

Chigumba's ZEC starts preparations for Zimbabwe's 2028 elections

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

11 hrs ago | 906 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

11 hrs ago | 443 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

11 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

11 hrs ago | 189 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

11 hrs ago | 352 Views