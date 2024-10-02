Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman who returned home unexpectedly from a church night prayer and found her husband with his mistress half-naked on their matrimonial bed has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder. Stacy Mkandla, 27, appeared before a High Court judge sitting in circuit in Gweru, where she was convicted of the fatal stabbing of her husband's lover.According to documents from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred earlier this year when Mkandla left her husband asleep at home, intending to return the following morning after attending a night prayer. However, she unexpectedly returned at around 11:30 PM on the same day, only to discover her husband in bed with his mistress.Enraged by the sight, Mkandla attacked the mistress, punching and kicking her. In a fit of anger, she grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman on the head, breast, and back. The injured woman attempted to flee but collapsed near the roadside and died from her injuries.The incident was quickly reported to the police, leading to Mkandla’s arrest. She was subsequently charged with murder and has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison.The case has drawn attention for its tragic outcome, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic disputes escalating into violence.