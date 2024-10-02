Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Twins Association of Zimbabwe (who were representing SADCTA and African twins) have recently pushed for the establishment of a regional research centre and special related units for multiple births.Speaking upon their arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after presenting proposal during their slot in Assiss (Italy) at the World Twins Congress 2024, Tendai Mayor and Farai Lawyer Katonha queried that there is need to establish some centres in Africa which specifically focus on researching aspects of multiple births in their tireless efforts to arrest martenal mortality, multiple births related poverty, genes, among others."This prestigious event brought together twin enthusiasts, researchers, and experts from around the globe. Our participation aimed to foster international collaboration, share African perspectives, and promote twin research," Katonha said."Networking opportunities were gained and engagement with international experts help in establishing valuable connections for future collaborations. More importantly, we proposed the establishment of an African Twin Research centre in Zimbabwe with sub-units in various countries in the region," Katonha added."This would complement in Presenting research on twin studies in Africa, highlighting unique cultural and genetic aspects. This helps in arresting the incidences of spiking martenal death associated with multiple births, whilst also (the establishment of a research centre) help in knowledge-sharing, capacity-building and skills development on all issues related to multiple births prerequisites," Katonha added.The event help in showcasing Zimbabwe's twin community, promoting cultural exchange and understanding.This Congress theme explored topics such as twin psychology, genetics, and family dynamics.The event was also an opportunity for international collaboration where partnerships are fostered for joint research initiatives and knowledge sharing.Through research capacity building, the continent will gain expertise and resources to enhance twin research in Africa.Meanwhile, the association has also added that their intention to establish Twin Research Centers would help to develop specialised centers for twin studies in African countries.Collaborative research projects will also be pursued through joint research initiatives with international partners.A Twin Registry Development would also be created for African countries and capacity where it provides training and workshops for African researchers.