Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Twins Association of Zimbabwe (who were representing SADCTA and African twins) have recently pushed for the establishment of a regional research centre and special related units for multiple births.

Speaking upon their arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after presenting proposal during their slot in Assiss (Italy) at the World Twins Congress 2024, Tendai Mayor and Farai Lawyer Katonha queried that there is need to establish some centres in Africa which specifically focus on researching aspects of multiple births in their tireless efforts to arrest martenal mortality, multiple births related poverty, genes, among others.

"This prestigious event brought together twin enthusiasts, researchers, and experts from around the globe. Our participation aimed to foster international collaboration, share African perspectives, and promote twin research," Katonha said.

"Networking opportunities were gained and engagement with international experts help in establishing valuable connections for future collaborations. More importantly, we proposed the establishment of an African Twin Research centre in Zimbabwe with sub-units in various countries in the region," Katonha added.

"This would complement in Presenting research on twin studies in Africa, highlighting unique cultural and genetic aspects. This helps in arresting the incidences of spiking martenal death associated with multiple births, whilst also (the establishment of a research centre) help in knowledge-sharing, capacity-building and skills development on all issues related to multiple births prerequisites," Katonha added.

The event help in showcasing Zimbabwe's twin community, promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

This Congress theme explored topics such as twin psychology, genetics, and family dynamics.

The event was also an opportunity for international collaboration where partnerships are fostered for joint research initiatives and knowledge sharing.

Through research capacity building, the continent will gain expertise and resources to enhance twin research in Africa.

Meanwhile, the association has also added that their intention to establish Twin Research Centers would help to develop specialised centers for twin studies in African countries.

Collaborative research projects will also be pursued through joint research initiatives with international partners.

A Twin Registry Development would also be created for African countries and capacity where it provides training and workshops for African researchers.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

1 hr ago | 78 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

7 hrs ago | 446 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwean based in New Zealand guilty 17 counts of rape

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

Tributes our in for retired Judge Selo Masole Nare

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Simbisa Brands warns job seekers of employment scams

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

Chigumba's ZEC starts preparations for Zimbabwe's 2028 elections

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

11 hrs ago | 906 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

11 hrs ago | 443 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

11 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

11 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

11 hrs ago | 189 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

11 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

11 hrs ago | 354 Views