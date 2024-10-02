Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago
Nkulumane Member of Parliament Honourable Desire Moyo has made a passionate call for the erection of statues to honor King Lobengula and Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo from the Ndebele Kingdom in Parliament. His proposal comes in the wake of statues of Sekuru Kaguvi and Mbuya Nehanda being installed in Parliament building in Mount Hampden  representing key figures from the Shona-speaking tribes.

Hon. Moyo highlighted the need for inclusivity in the recognition of Zimbabwe's historical figures, emphasizing that different regions of the country have contributed to the nation’s rich heritage.



"Thank you, Honorable Speaker. I stand proudly and joyfully in this august house. The beauty of this chamber speaks to the great work being done here in building our nation. After the SADC summit, we were pleased to see Parliament further adorned with the statues of Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi," Moyo stated.

He went on to emphasize the importance of representing other regions, particularly the Ndebele Kingdom, in the same spirit of national unity.

"In the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind, it is important for us, as a nation, to recognize that these are not the only icons of our country. It is my wish that, as we celebrate the greatness of our nation, we also erect statues of King Lobengula and Queen Lozikeyi, acknowledging that other regions, not just one, have produced great historical figures. Such equality and inclusivity will be celebrated by all citizens," Moyo added.

In response the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda said Moyo’s proposal said, "Leyi yindaba esegudwini." Meaning this is a very important issue that is work in progress.

The call by Hon. Moyo aims to foster a more inclusive historical narrative for Zimbabwe, where all regions and ethnic groups feel represented and acknowledged in national symbols.

Meanwhile, Moyo is in the process of leading a delegation of residents to visit the grave of Prince Nkulumane in South Africa for cultural exchange and community building.

The travelling contingent will be made up of residents leaders from the Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo.
Moyo recently told the media that, "We seek to celebrate our identity and culture as people who reside in a constituency that is named after Prince Nkulumane, " he said.

"We are planning to visit the grave of Prince Nkulumane in Rustenburg, South Africa, to better understand our shared history and to explore a twinning arrangement with the local government there.

"This will also provide an opportunity to engage with the Nkulumane diaspora, mobilising resources to support our development plan which was adopted by the residents of Nkulumane on 25 May."


Source - Byo24News

