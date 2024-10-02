News / National
First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named
The death of the first Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon since the ground invasion has been confirmed.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement that Captain Eitan Yitzhak Oster, 22, was killed inside Lebanon on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old was a team commander in the Egoz unit, an elite commando unit specialising in guerrilla warfare, the IDF says.
