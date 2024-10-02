Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The death of the first Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon since the ground invasion has been confirmed.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement that Captain Eitan Yitzhak Oster, 22, was killed inside Lebanon on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was a team commander in the Egoz unit, an elite commando unit specialising in guerrilla warfare, the IDF says.

Source - BBC

Must Read

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

1 hr ago | 149 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

52 mins ago | 106 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

1 hr ago | 149 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

6 hrs ago | 699 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean based in New Zealand guilty 17 counts of rape

7 hrs ago | 687 Views

Tributes our in for retired Judge Selo Masole Nare

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Simbisa Brands warns job seekers of employment scams

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

8 hrs ago | 579 Views

Chigumba's ZEC starts preparations for Zimbabwe's 2028 elections

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

10 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

10 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

10 hrs ago | 753 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

10 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

10 hrs ago | 337 Views