ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

The Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) has lauded the Government's recent introduction of air ambulances, which are set to revolutionise emergency medical care across the country, particularly benefiting public hospitals.In a statement, ZANC President Mr. Timothy Mncube expressed his gratitude to the Government, specifically commending President Emmerson Mnangagwa for spearheading the initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare services. The provision of air ambulances, including one stationed at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, marks a significant leap forward in emergency medical response, especially for the Matabeleland region."I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership in providing air ambulances, especially to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, a ground-breaking move that will revolutionise emergency medical care in Matabeleland," Mr. Mncube said.He emphasized the impact the air ambulances will have, noting that they will drastically reduce response times in critical situations, save lives, and bring essential healthcare to remote areas of the country. This move, he believes, demonstrates the President's commitment to improving the welfare of Zimbabweans."This state-of-the-art air ambulances will significantly reduce response times, save lives, and bring critical care to remote areas," Mncube continued. "It underscores the President's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and transforming the lives of Zimbabweans."The ZANC leader further praised Mnangagwa for his dedication to public service, innovation, and equality, principles that align with ZANC's values.To the people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland, Mr. Mncube highlighted that the introduction of air ambulances stands as a testament to the Government’s focus on enhancing well-being and ensuring access to world-class healthcare for all citizens.