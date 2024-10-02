Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) has lauded the Government's recent introduction of air ambulances, which are set to revolutionise emergency medical care across the country, particularly benefiting public hospitals.

In a statement, ZANC President Mr. Timothy Mncube expressed his gratitude to the Government, specifically commending President Emmerson Mnangagwa for spearheading the initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare services. The provision of air ambulances, including one stationed at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, marks a significant leap forward in emergency medical response, especially for the Matabeleland region.

"I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership in providing air ambulances, especially to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, a ground-breaking move that will revolutionise emergency medical care in Matabeleland," Mr. Mncube said.

He emphasized the impact the air ambulances will have, noting that they will drastically reduce response times in critical situations, save lives, and bring essential healthcare to remote areas of the country. This move, he believes, demonstrates the President's commitment to improving the welfare of Zimbabweans.

"This state-of-the-art air ambulances will significantly reduce response times, save lives, and bring critical care to remote areas," Mncube continued. "It underscores the President's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and transforming the lives of Zimbabweans."

The ZANC leader further praised Mnangagwa for his dedication to public service, innovation, and equality, principles that align with ZANC's values.

To the people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland, Mr. Mncube highlighted that the introduction of air ambulances stands as a testament to the Government’s focus on enhancing well-being and ensuring access to world-class healthcare for all citizens.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Solly Moholo has died

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 33 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

1 hr ago | 19 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

1 hr ago | 55 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Salary review for civil servants

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

1 hr ago | 9 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

13 hrs ago | 679 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

17 hrs ago | 640 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

17 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

18 hrs ago | 877 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

18 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

18 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

19 hrs ago | 569 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

19 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 223 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

20 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

21 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

21 hrs ago | 473 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

22 hrs ago | 955 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

23 hrs ago | 730 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

23 hrs ago | 539 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

23 hrs ago | 182 Views