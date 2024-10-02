Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Amos Chibaya, an activist of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), appeared in court yesterday facing charges of inciting public violence. Chibaya was remanded in custody, with his bail application set to be heard today before Harare magistrate Mr. Dennis Mangosi.The State alleges that the incident occurred on June 25, when CCC members, including Jameson Timba, were at the Harare Magistrates' Court awaiting a bail ruling. Timba and others were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry.Chibaya, along with other CCC supporters, gathered outside the courthouse to show solidarity. However, when the court failed to deliver the bail ruling, Chibaya allegedly convened a meeting with the solidarity group at the court's entrance. Among the speakers at the gathering were Agency Gumbo and CCC spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba.During the meeting, Chibaya is accused of inciting violence, urging the crowd to come out in large numbers to "free" the CCC members who had been remanded in custody. The State further alleges that some members of the group responded to Chibaya’s calls, vowing to forcibly release the prisoners. In vernacular, one person allegedly stated, "Tichavatora nechisimba, eheeee," meaning, "We will take them by force, yes."The prosecution claims that Chibaya unlawfully called for the use of force against the authorities responsible for detaining Timba and other CCC members. Chibaya will remain in custody pending the outcome of his bail hearing.