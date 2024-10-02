Row over release of fraud suspects

News / National

by Staff reporter

A senior regional prosecutor in Harare, Ms. Gossy Mudambu, is facing allegations of facilitating the release of three fraud suspects before their scheduled bail hearing, sparking concerns of potential corruption. The suspects were allegedly released despite strong objections from the investigating officer, who argued that they were a flight risk and likely to interfere with ongoing investigations.The complaint was lodged by Real Star Security Company, which claims to have been the target of an attempted US$190,000 fraud. The company's general manager, Mr. Fortune Mhariwa, accused Ms. Mudambu of working with the suspects' lawyer, Mr. Luckmore Mauwa, to secure bail for the accused in what he described as "suspicious circumstances."The three suspects—Manase Manjova, Gladstone Mthulisi Tshabalala, and Dalumuzi Masotsha Moyo—are accused of attempting to defraud Real Star Security by fraudulently acquiring the national identity card of the company's managing director and attempting to replace a mobile SIM card linked to the company's Nostro bank account. Their plan involved generating a one-time password (OTP) to transfer funds from Real Star's account into other accounts, from which the money could be withdrawn. The scheme was foiled when an alert Econet agent, Taurai Mushamba, grew suspicious and reported the case to the police.The suspects were arrested on September 13, 2024, after being placed under surveillance for over a week, and appeared before Harare magistrate Ms. Patricia Kamwanda on September 14. They were remanded in custody for further investigation by Detective Sergeant Albert Dube, who had requested additional time for the probe.However, on September 18, after a scheduled court appearance, the suspects were unexpectedly released. According to Mr. Mhariwa's complaint, the suspects' lawyer vanished during the court proceedings, only for the case to be recalled later that day before a different prosecutor, Mr. Rufaro Chonzi. The accused were then granted bail of US$100 each, without the knowledge of the investigating officer or consideration of the evidence that was to be presented.In his complaint to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Mr. Mhariwa accused Ms. Mudambu of penning a letter consenting to the release of the suspects, bypassing standard procedures and raising concerns about the legality of the decision. "This raises serious concern," he wrote, expressing alarm over the company's financial risk if the suspects fled.Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo confirmed that an inquiry into the matter is underway. "Once the matter was postponed, it was supposed to be heard on the set date. Investigations into the circumstances leading to the [bail] consent are underway. The prosecutor in charge gave his side of the story," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.Meanwhile, it has emerged that one of the suspects, Manjovha, is also wanted by CID Masvingo in connection with another fraud case involving R300,000.ZACC is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the release of the trio.