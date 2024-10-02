Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) held a crucial meeting with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, Dr. John Mushayavanhu, on Monday to address key policy changes from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on September 27, 2024. These changes aim to stabilize the economy amidst rising inflationary pressures.

The RBZ has begun implementing several interventions, including an increase in interest rates, higher statutory reserve requirements, and adjustments to the official exchange rate. These measures are part of the central bank's efforts to curb inflation and stabilize the exchange rate.

One of the immediate changes, effective from September 27, 2024, is the increase in the RBZ's bank policy rate from 25% to 35%. This hike is intended to make borrowing more expensive, especially for speculative purposes, thereby reducing market liquidity and easing inflationary threats.

However, BAZ raised concerns about the potential impact of this policy on the banking sector, particularly on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which depend heavily on loans for cash flow management. "The jump in interest rates will likely deter investment and business expansion, especially for SMEs that cannot afford higher borrowing costs," the association noted.

BAZ also warned that the increased borrowing costs could lead to a rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) as borrowers struggle to meet new repayment obligations. The resulting contraction in consumer spending could dampen economic activity, especially in the retail and service sectors.

In addition to the rate hike, the RBZ raised statutory reserve requirements to 30% for both Zimbabwean Gold (ZiG) and foreign currency deposits. This move requires banks to hold a larger share of deposits with the central bank, further tightening liquidity in the financial system.

"The increase in statutory reserves will reduce banks' lending capacity, likely slowing down economic growth," BAZ pointed out. It added that many banks already face liquidity constraints, with funds tied up in treasury bills and loans, making it difficult to comply without cutting lending activity.

BAZ also raised concerns about the potential for exchange rate volatility, as reduced liquidity could impact banks' ability to manage currency transactions. "There is a real risk of a liquidity crunch in the market," the association cautioned, urging the RBZ to explore more flexible solutions, such as allowing repos on government securities to ease liquidity management.

In response, RBZ governor Dr. Mushayavanhu acknowledged the concerns but stood firm on the reserve increase. However, he offered a concession, allowing gold coins and gold-backed digital tokens (GBDT) to be used for statutory reserve payments.

Another major policy discussed was the decision to introduce more flexibility in the exchange rate for the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency. By allowing market forces to have a greater influence, the RBZ aims to enhance transparency and reduce the gap between the official and parallel exchange rates.

Despite this, BAZ expressed reservations, warning that increased flexibility could invite more speculation and lead to wider fluctuations in the exchange rate, potentially driving up prices for imports and fueling inflation. "History does not work in our favour," BAZ remarked, referring to past episodes of hyperinflation and currency depreciation.

The meeting also addressed the RBZ's decision to reduce the amount of foreign currency individuals can take out of Zimbabwe from US$10,000 to US$2,000, a measure aimed at curbing externalization of funds. BAZ highlighted concerns that this restriction could hurt the informal import trade sector, which relies on higher amounts of foreign currency for transactions.

"Many businesses in the informal sector may struggle, potentially driving more trade underground and raising prices in the informal market," the association warned. BAZ also expressed concern that reduced foreign currency in circulation could increase demand for US dollars, exacerbating exchange rate pressures and inflation.

In response to the feedback, Dr. Mushayavanhu expressed optimism that the combination of higher interest rates and increased reserves would help stabilize the economy and strengthen the local currency. "We believe these measures will lead to a stronger and more credible currency regime," he said, noting the importance of foreign exchange reserves in supporting these strategies.

The meeting concluded with a recognition of the challenges ahead but a shared commitment to ensuring economic stability through effective monetary policy implementation.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

Solly Moholo has died

53 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 25 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

1 hr ago | 34 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

1 hr ago | 29 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

1 hr ago | 13 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

1 hr ago | 45 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Salary review for civil servants

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

17 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

17 hrs ago | 865 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

18 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

18 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

18 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

19 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

21 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

21 hrs ago | 472 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

21 hrs ago | 950 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

22 hrs ago | 724 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

23 hrs ago | 179 Views