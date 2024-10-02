Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is making notable strides in various economic sectors despite the challenges posed by climate change-induced droughts and Western-imposed sanctions, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the official opening of the Second Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe in Mt Hampden yesterday.In his address, the President highlighted the significant progress achieved over the past year in agriculture, mining, tourism, infrastructure development, health, and media sectors, underscoring the Second Republic's dedication to improving the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans."Our commitment to enhance the well-being of the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe, by entrenching unity, stability, security, and development remains a key mission for my Administration," President Mnangagwa stated. He noted that the progress made has been possible because of the peace and tranquillity that has prevailed since the opening of the First Session of Parliament a year ago.Agricultural GainsThe President celebrated the agricultural sector's success, particularly in wheat production, with Zimbabwe expecting a record winter wheat harvest of 600,000 tonnes. He attributed the sector's growth to effective government policies and the collaborative efforts of Zimbabwean farmers."The continued growth of the agriculture sector is a testament to unity of purpose and the sound policies of the Second Republic. Farmers play a vital role in feeding our people and achieving agricultural self-reliance," Mnangagwa said.The President also expressed optimism about the 2024–2025 summer cropping season, supported by favorable rainfall projections and robust input distribution under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Climate-Proofed Agriculture Scheme.Mining and Economic OpportunitiesIn mining, the President pointed to increasing investments, particularly in new energy minerals such as lithium, as critical for Zimbabwe's economic growth. He called on mining companies, particularly those in gold and other precious minerals, to increase production and contribute more to the nation's wealth."The over-arching goal is for the rich natural resource endowments of our beloved motherland to benefit all Zimbabweans," President Mnangagwa said. He also mentioned that the assets of Zimbabwe's Sovereign Wealth Fund will bolster the mining sector's performance and revenue generation.Tourism and Infrastructure DevelopmentTourism has been another bright spot for Zimbabwe, with the sector continuing to grow and position itself towards a US$5 billion industry target. The President reaffirmed the government's commitment to infrastructure development, which he described as a key pillar for economic growth and job creation."Widespread infrastructure projects have yielded positive results across various sectors. We remain focused on improving roads, enhancing energy supply, and boosting local production," he said, referencing the Nhimbe/Ilima Programme, which brings together provincial road authorities to prioritise infrastructure projects.Health ReformsThe President also spoke about ongoing reforms in the health sector aimed at achieving universal health coverage and improving service delivery across the country. He emphasized the government's efforts to acquire essential medical supplies and specialist equipment for hospitals while rolling out telemedicine to enhance healthcare access in remote areas."Government is availing resources to ensure all hospitals are well-equipped, and telemedicine will facilitate consultations for citizens in underserved regions," Mnangagwa said.Media and Education AdvancementsThe President highlighted advancements in the media sector, including the ongoing modernisation of the Montrose Television Studios in Bulawayo and the expansion of community radio stations like Khulumani FM and Madziva FM. These efforts, Mnangagwa said, aim to ensure that no one and no place is left behind in terms of access to media and broadcasting services.He also lauded the education sector's progress, particularly the updated curriculum for primary and secondary schools and the success of university Innovation Hubs and Industrial Parks. These initiatives, he said, are crucial for Zimbabwe's industrialisation and modernisation efforts.Women, Youth, and SecurityPresident Mnangagwa reaffirmed his government's support for women and youth empowerment programs, which aim to integrate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into local and international markets. The re-oriented Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme is enabling young people to participate in community development projects across the country.He also praised the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security, and noted that the security sector is being equipped with modern technologies to ensure efficiency.Regional Cooperation and Diaspora EngagementPresident Mnangagwa commended the nation for successfully hosting the 44th SADC Summit in August and reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to regional cooperation. He pointed to agreements with Mozambique, Zambia, and Botswana that aim to enhance cross-border trade and infrastructure development, including a new railway line linking the three countries.The President also announced that external e-passport offices are now open at Zimbabwe's South African Consulates and that similar services would be extended to other key destinations. He emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with Zimbabweans in the diaspora for the country's socio-economic development.President Mnangagwa concluded by expressing his confidence in Zimbabwe's future, stressing that the country's continued success in various sectors was guaranteed by unity of purpose and dedication.The event was attended by Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, business leaders, and other senior government officials.