Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has officially announced the conclusion of Mr. Christopher Dube's tenure as the city's town clerk. According to the local authority, Mr. Dube's four-year contract came to an end at midnight on September 30, 2024.The announcement was made today by Acting City Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, who confirmed that despite efforts to extend Mr. Dube's contract, approval from the Local Government Board was not obtained in time."Whereas council had resolved on 7 February 2024 to extend the contract, subject to approval by the Local Government Board, a request for approval was sent to the Local Government Board on 25th March 2024. However, by the end of day on 30 September 2024, such approval had not been obtained," said Cllr Ndlovu.As a result, the council will now begin the process of searching for a new town clerk. In the meantime, Chamber Secretary Mrs. Sikhangele Zhou will serve as the acting town clerk until a substantive replacement is appointed.Mr. Dube, who held the position for four years, is widely remembered for his heated confrontation with former Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami in July 2019. During that altercation, Mr. Dube strongly defended his role after the MDC councillor attempted to interfere with his work, a moment that earned him significant attention in the city.The BCC's next steps will involve conducting a comprehensive search for a new town clerk to lead the city's administrative functions.More to follow.....