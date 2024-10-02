Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC), which decommissioned Umzingwane Dam last November, is now facing an even graver water crisis as the city prepares to decommission another supply dam, Upper Ncema, today. The decommissioning marks a critical moment in Bulawayo's ongoing struggle with severe water shortages.

According to the latest statistics from the BCC, the total dam capacity stands at a mere 28.16 percent. Insiza Dam is holding 40.33 percent, Inyankuni is at 18.07 percent, Lower Ncema is holding 21.46 percent, and Mtshabezi is at 50.79 percent. The decommissioning of Upper Ncema further threatens the city's dwindling water supply.

Acting town clerk Mr. Tennyson Mpunzi stated in a press release that Upper Ncema, which was supposed to supplement Lower Ncema during the dry season, had been opened prematurely in August due to ongoing drought conditions. "Consequently, the Upper Ncema Dam has reached its non-operational level (dead-water level) and will be decommissioned effective October 3, 2024," said Mr. Mpunzi.

He warned that the decommissioning would exacerbate Bulawayo's already critical water supply challenges and called on residents to take urgent steps to conserve water.

The city is currently enduring a 120-hour water-shedding schedule, which has left many areas without water for extended periods. The situation is further strained as only 23 out of 40 Nyamandlovu Aquifer boreholes are operational. With Lower Ncema also expected to be decommissioned by November, Bulawayo will soon be reliant on Insiza, Mtshabezi dams, and the Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

The decommissioning of both Ncema dams is expected to result in a daily loss of 35 million litres of water. The crisis recently attracted attention from visiting parliamentarians, who were briefed on the severity of the situation and toured the city's supply dams and Nyamandlovu Aquifer boreholes.

Councillors noted that upstream gold panning activities and tributary diversions, rather than siltation, are contributing to the city's water shortages. Gold panners have severely impacted the Umzingwane River catchment area, prompting the council to call for military intervention to protect water resources and infrastructure.

"We have observed the huge pits from mining activities upstream, which are wreaking havoc on our water supply," said BCC's director of Water and Sanitation, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube. He also raised concerns about the increasing costs of protecting pumps and other critical infrastructure from vandalism by gold panners.

To address the crisis, BCC is installing new pumps at Umzingwane Dam, with completion expected by the end of this month. The council is also working to improve the pumping capacity at Mtshabezi Dam.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart acknowledged the severity of the situation but pointed to progress on the Glassblock Dam project as a medium-term solution. The dam is expected to boost the city's water supply by 70 percent once completed.

The city's water shortages have been worsened by an El Niño-induced drought, which led to poor rainfall and low inflows into the city's six dams. In response, BCC has tightened water rationing measures and introduced penalties for exceeding daily water usage limits. As part of the new regime, the free water allocation of 5,000 litres per month has been reduced by 40 percent to 3,000 litres.

The situation remains critical as Bulawayo continues to grapple with one of its worst water crises in recent years.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Solly Moholo has died

53 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 25 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

1 hr ago | 34 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

1 hr ago | 29 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

1 hr ago | 13 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

1 hr ago | 45 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Salary review for civil servants

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

17 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

17 hrs ago | 865 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

18 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

18 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

18 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

19 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

21 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

21 hrs ago | 472 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

21 hrs ago | 950 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

22 hrs ago | 724 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

23 hrs ago | 179 Views