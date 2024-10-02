Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Chiwenga family has initiated a series of development projects in Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, which include the construction of a shopping mall, drilling of boreholes, and renovating schools. These initiatives have been warmly welcomed by the local community, who view them as a vital lifeline for the area.Ward 3 Councillor Similo Khumalo confirmed the developments to Southern Eye on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for the efforts of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Miniyothabo. She noted that the projects are expected to create employment opportunities for residents."They are constructing a mall at Silalatshani business centre. We have seen some locals being employed there," Khumalo said. "The construction started a few months ago, and we are hopeful that this will bring down prices of commodities. He further promised to rehabilitate roads here which are in bad condition."In addition to the shopping mall, the Chiwengas have made significant contributions to local education and health. A borehole was drilled at Singwango Primary School, where a nutritional garden has also been established. Renovations have been made to schools in wards 5 and 6, with the construction of a laboratory at Ntunte Primary School in ward 6 and another similar facility at a school in ward 5.Khumalo highlighted ongoing challenges facing local farmers, particularly those in the Silalatshani irrigation scheme, who are currently experiencing a water crisis exacerbated by high water bills from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority. She noted that Vice-President Chiwenga has promised to address these issues.The community is optimistic that these projects will not only enhance local infrastructure and educational resources but also improve the overall quality of life in Insiza District.