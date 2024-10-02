Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South Africa-based lawyer and researcher Edwell Maposa has highlighted that the absence of a proper framework has significantly undermined the implementation of the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) concept in Zimbabwe. This shortcoming, he argues, has resulted in elevated costs for local sustainability development.

Speaking at the annual two-day Sustainability Summit in Harare last week, Maposa noted that many companies, particularly unlisted firms, are being excluded from sustainability efforts.

"One of the challenges in implementing ESG in Zimbabwe is standardisation. So, as of today, we believe that sustainability needs standardisation, and I believe accountants think differently because they are gradually trying to focus on standardisation," Maposa explained.

He emphasized that many unlisted companies, although actively engaged in environmental initiatives, are not subject to financial standards due to their non-listed status. "So, we need to be inclusive when we are talking about sustainability. I think our accountants now need to think outside the box. They should not domesticate sustainability in their domain and area of practice," he added.

The summit, themed "Sustainability Beyond the Global Trilemma," was organized by the Zimbabwe Independent in collaboration with Pivot Africa, Claxon Actuaries, and the Africa Institute for Carbon Trading and Sustainability. The Zimbabwe Independent is part of the Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) group, which also publishes other leading newspapers such as NewsDay, Southern Eye, and The Standard, and operates the online broadcaster HStv.

Maposa further pointed out that several challenges in implementing ESG arise from limited resources and difficulties in engineering and training stakeholders, companies, and miners on best practices. He stressed the importance of distinguishing between ESG and sustainability, explaining that while ESG focuses on environmental, social, and governance issues, sustainability encompasses a broader range of topics, including innovation.

"Organisations should prioritise sustainability in their strategies, recognising that ESG is merely a component of the larger sustainability framework," Maposa concluded, calling for more comprehensive approaches to sustainability in Zimbabwe.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Solly Moholo has died

53 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 25 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

1 hr ago | 34 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

1 hr ago | 29 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

1 hr ago | 45 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Salary review for civil servants

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

17 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

17 hrs ago | 865 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

18 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

18 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

18 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

19 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

21 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

21 hrs ago | 472 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

21 hrs ago | 950 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

22 hrs ago | 724 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

23 hrs ago | 179 Views