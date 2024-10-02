Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A two-member delegation from the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is currently visiting Zimbabwe to enhance football development in the country. The delegation, comprising David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina from the FIFA Regional Office for Southern Africa, will be in Zimbabwe until tomorrow. Their itinerary includes meetings with members of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) normalisation committee, Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Manwa, FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, and other senior officials.In a statement released yesterday, ZIFA expressed its honor in welcoming the FIFA officials, highlighting the expected positive impact of their visit on Zimbabwean football. The association stated, "The Zimbabwe Football Association is honoured to welcome David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina from the FIFA Regional Office for Southern Africa, who are currently in the country on a mission to strengthen football development." The delegation aims to work closely with key stakeholders to advance important initiatives during their time in Zimbabwe.Discussions during the visit will cover a range of crucial topics, including the ZIFA Village renovation project. The FIFA team is expected to review project documentation and assist in preparing the necessary applications to ensure the successful renovation of ZIFA's facilities. Additionally, with the ZIFA ordinary congress scheduled for October 18, 2024, the delegation will discuss preparations to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated event.Moreover, the FIFA officials will engage with representatives from the Zimbabwe men's national team, focusing on football development and the players' ongoing involvement in national initiatives.This mission reflects FIFA's commitment to supporting the growth of football in Zimbabwe and providing vital guidance on key projects aimed at advancing the sport nationwide. ZIFA expressed gratitude for FIFA's support and looks forward to further collaboration to promote football development in the country.Zimbabwe, which had its suspension by FIFA lifted last year, is actively working to establish a solid foundation for football, paving the way for future growth and success in the sport.