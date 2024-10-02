SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five suspected hitmen, allegedly hired from South Africa to kidnap and assault a local businessman, have been arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Courts facing charges of assault and conspiracy to kidnap. The suspects, identified as Moses Monde from Johannesburg and Cape Town residents Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga, were reportedly hired by Obrian Mapurisa and promised $10,000 for their services.The complainant, Oliver Tendai Chipindu, testified before Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje, revealing how he lured the suspects to Zimbabwe. Chipindu, who had lost approximately $800,000 in a botched gas tank deal, was informed of the kidnapping plot by an acquaintance named Bernard Bruce Chiweshe.In a bid to ensnare the hitmen, Chipindu recorded conversations with them that confirmed their intentions. He stated that the suspects admitted they had traveled from South Africa with plans to kidnap him but were unable to locate him initially. To facilitate their trip, Chipindu sent them R15,000 to cover their bus fare to Zimbabwe, believing that he could expose their scheme.During the proceedings, Chipindu explained that while he had not promised the suspects any money, Chiweshe had told them that a $10,000 reward awaited them upon meeting him. "I told Bento that I had no such money, but he told me that since they already wanted to kidnap me, I should trap them so that they get arrested," he said.The suspects arrived in Zimbabwe on March 20 and checked into a lodge in Avondale. Chipindu mustered the courage to confront them at the lodge, where they confirmed their intentions to carry out the kidnapping. When he questioned their loyalty, they shockingly revealed that they did not care about the specifics of the job; they were solely focused on executing the plans of their "master."Chipindu further testified that the suspects offered to bring Mapurisa to him dead or alive, but he insisted he only wanted his money back and did not desire any violence. The prosecution, led by Ephraim Zinyandu, submitted two recorded audio conversations as evidence against the suspects. However, the defense counsel, Moffat Makuvatsine, objected to the audio's admissibility, calling for a voice expert analysis to verify the identities of the speakers.The case continues as the court examines the evidence and assesses the charges against the accused.