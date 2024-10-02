Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Harare city councillors have expressed frustration over the lack of an effective communication system at Town House, which they believe has led to sensitive information being disseminated via social media. This concern was highlighted during a full council meeting held on Tuesday, where councillors addressed the recent suspension of town clerk Hosiah Chisango.

The meeting saw Chisango make a brief appearance before being escorted out as journalists were asked to leave the chamber to allow councillors to discuss the matter privately. Ward 41 councillor Kudzai Kadzombe criticized management for not informing the council about the suspension prior to its announcement on social media. "We woke up in the morning and saw social media filled with the letter suspending the town clerk, and we, as councillors, were not informed of it," Kadzombe lamented.

In response, Mayor Jacob Mafume appeared to downplay the issue, suggesting it would be addressed later in the meeting's agenda, much to the dissatisfaction of Kadzombe and other councillors who had expected the suspension to be the first item discussed.

The councillors also voiced their anger over the council's inability to procure fuel using the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which they believe has severely hindered service delivery. Finance committee chairperson Costa Mande, who represents Ward 14 (Kambuzuma), noted that when the ZiG was pegged at US$1 to ZiG14, it was relatively straightforward for the local authority to acquire fuel for essential services.

"All along, everything was quite well when the ZiG was stable against the US dollar. Getting fuel was easier because some of our suppliers were agreeing to be paid in ZiG," he said.

Mande explained that problems began when the council started mixing currencies, leading to a gradual loss of suppliers willing to accept ZiG for fuel purchases. "Until a few weeks ago, we were left with only one supplier who was agreeing to give us fuel expressly in ZiG," he added.

In response to the concerns raised, Mayor Mafume stated that the council had submitted documents to the Local Government ministry, requesting inclusion on the list of entities eligible to obtain ZiG fuel from suppliers. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that refuse collection, water, and sewage services remain a priority, asserting, "We have ZiG, but we cannot buy fuel."

The ongoing issues of communication and procurement reflect broader challenges facing Harare's local government, raising questions about the council's efficiency and capacity to meet the city's service delivery needs.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Solly Moholo has died

56 mins ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 26 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

1 hr ago | 29 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

1 hr ago | 15 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

1 hr ago | 47 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Salary review for civil servants

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

1 hr ago | 9 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

17 hrs ago | 638 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

17 hrs ago | 867 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

18 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

19 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

19 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

20 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

21 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

21 hrs ago | 473 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

21 hrs ago | 952 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

22 hrs ago | 725 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

23 hrs ago | 180 Views