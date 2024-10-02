'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare city councillors have expressed frustration over the lack of an effective communication system at Town House, which they believe has led to sensitive information being disseminated via social media. This concern was highlighted during a full council meeting held on Tuesday, where councillors addressed the recent suspension of town clerk Hosiah Chisango.The meeting saw Chisango make a brief appearance before being escorted out as journalists were asked to leave the chamber to allow councillors to discuss the matter privately. Ward 41 councillor Kudzai Kadzombe criticized management for not informing the council about the suspension prior to its announcement on social media. "We woke up in the morning and saw social media filled with the letter suspending the town clerk, and we, as councillors, were not informed of it," Kadzombe lamented.In response, Mayor Jacob Mafume appeared to downplay the issue, suggesting it would be addressed later in the meeting's agenda, much to the dissatisfaction of Kadzombe and other councillors who had expected the suspension to be the first item discussed.The councillors also voiced their anger over the council's inability to procure fuel using the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which they believe has severely hindered service delivery. Finance committee chairperson Costa Mande, who represents Ward 14 (Kambuzuma), noted that when the ZiG was pegged at US$1 to ZiG14, it was relatively straightforward for the local authority to acquire fuel for essential services."All along, everything was quite well when the ZiG was stable against the US dollar. Getting fuel was easier because some of our suppliers were agreeing to be paid in ZiG," he said.Mande explained that problems began when the council started mixing currencies, leading to a gradual loss of suppliers willing to accept ZiG for fuel purchases. "Until a few weeks ago, we were left with only one supplier who was agreeing to give us fuel expressly in ZiG," he added.In response to the concerns raised, Mayor Mafume stated that the council had submitted documents to the Local Government ministry, requesting inclusion on the list of entities eligible to obtain ZiG fuel from suppliers. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that refuse collection, water, and sewage services remain a priority, asserting, "We have ZiG, but we cannot buy fuel."The ongoing issues of communication and procurement reflect broader challenges facing Harare's local government, raising questions about the council's efficiency and capacity to meet the city's service delivery needs.