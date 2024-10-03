BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo is actively working to extinguish a fire that erupted last Sunday at the Richmond Landfill Site, attributed to spontaneous combustion. The incident has raised alarm among residents, who are concerned about smoke inhalation as the haze spreads to nearby suburbs.In a statement, Bulawayo's Acting Town Clerk, Tennyson Mpunzi, assured the public that measures are in place to control the fire and prevent it from spreading further. However, high temperatures and windy conditions have posed significant challenges to firefighting efforts."The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that the Richmond Landfill Site is on fire due to spontaneous combustion. Efforts are underway to curb the smoke nuisance emanating from the landfill," Mpunzi stated.The city has been combating the blaze since September 29, deploying fireguards using a front-end loader to contain the flames. Despite these efforts, adverse weather conditions have complicated the situation, causing smoke to drift into residential areas."The City of Bulawayo is dumping topsoil in an endeavour to smother the fire. Regrettably, flames are posing a danger to the plant and equipment, as well as the City of Bulawayo teams that are on the ground," Mpunzi explained.Residents living in the vicinity of the landfill have been advised to keep windows closed and limit outdoor activities until the smoke dissipates. "Residents are advised to keep windows closed and minimise going outside until the smoke has subsided. The City of Bulawayo apologises to the community for the inconvenience caused," he added.As efforts to control the fire continue, the city authorities remain committed to addressing the situation and ensuring the health and safety of its residents.