Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Jailed businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe have alleged that external forces are influencing their prosecution, which has kept them behind bars for several months. The claims emerged as their trial commenced before High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, marked by tensions between the judge and Mpofu's lawyer, Tapson Dzvetero, who sought to amend his client's defense outline to incorporate constitutional matters just before the trial began.

Judge Kwenda repeatedly reminded Dzvetero that he was in control of the proceedings, leading to a tense atmosphere in the courtroom. Mpofu denied the charges against him and expressed a desire to have the matter referred to the Constitutional Court. He intends to challenge the legality of the Magistrates Court's decision regarding his liberty and bail, arguing that it infringes upon his right to equal protection under the law.

The businessman claims that his prosecution is linked to his alleged leaking of controversial voice messages from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who implicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa in dubious dealings, including substantial payments for the printing and delivery of voting materials for the previous year's elections.

Mpofu is pushing for a ruling from the Constitutional Court to determine whether his selective prosecution reflects a quest for justice or a personal vendetta. He argues that the charges against him, particularly regarding a failure to supply goats as per a contract with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, violate his rights under Section 49(2) of the Constitution, which prohibits imprisonment for inability to fulfill contractual obligations.

"I never made any misrepresentations to the ministry," Mpofu stated, asserting that he did not intend to deceive the Ministry in any of the tender documents. His lawyer reinforced this position, emphasizing that Mpofu had no intention to mislead or cause any harm to the Ministry.

Chimombe also maintained his innocence, asserting that he had no connection to the company Blackdeck, which is at the center of the charges. His lawyer, Ashiel Mugiya, pointed out the lack of evidence linking Chimombe to any wrongdoing, arguing that the doctrine of common purpose invoked by the state was inapplicable to the case.

"Chimombe was not present when the goats were supplied or when the contract was entered into," Mugiya stated, asserting that his client only attended a meeting at the Ministry after a dispute had arisen, acting in his capacity as Chairperson of the Economic Empowerment Group (EEG).

During the proceedings, Chimombe's legal representative, Lovemore Madhuku, expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the bench, arguing that it should be reconsidered before the trial proceeds. He emphasized the importance of starting the trial correctly, citing constitutional provisions regarding the age of judges and assessors.

As the trial progresses, the court is expected to address the constitutional issues raised by the defendants before determining whether the trial should continue or be referred to the Constitutional Court. Witness Mabhaudhu is representing the State in the ongoing proceedings.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Solly Moholo has died

56 mins ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 26 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

1 hr ago | 29 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

1 hr ago | 15 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

1 hr ago | 47 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Salary review for civil servants

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

1 hr ago | 9 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

17 hrs ago | 638 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

17 hrs ago | 867 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

18 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

19 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

19 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

20 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

21 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

21 hrs ago | 473 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

21 hrs ago | 952 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

22 hrs ago | 725 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

23 hrs ago | 180 Views