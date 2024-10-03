News / National

by Staff reporter

Legendary gospel artist Solly Moholo has died, his family announced in a statement on Wednesday evening. The musician had been ill since August.Born Solomon Molokoane in Soshanguve, Pretoria, the musician was hospitalised in August after collapsing on stage during his album tour in Botswana.The 65-year-old was reportedly in ICU. At the time, the family shared on his social media accounts that they need donations for his brain surgery, which was supposed to take place.Moholo rose to fame in the early 2000s for his endearing sound, look and style of music.Molokoane's family took to social media to announce his death.In a statement they said, "Dear Solly Moholo Fans, it is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend "Solly Moholo" has sadly passed on."He passed on 2nd October 2024 whilst in hospital. Solly Moholo was hospitalized after falling ill following his pre album launch tour in Botswana."The family has asked for privacy as they mourn the passing of the veteran gospel artist.Details of the nationally acclaimed and loved gospel musician's memorial and funeral will be shared in the coming days on all Solly Moholo official pages.