Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Solly Moholo has died

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Legendary gospel artist Solly Moholo has died, his family announced in a statement on Wednesday evening. The musician had been ill since August.

Born Solomon Molokoane in Soshanguve, Pretoria, the musician was hospitalised in August after collapsing on stage during his album tour in Botswana.

The 65-year-old was reportedly in ICU. At the time, the family shared on his social media accounts that they need donations for his brain surgery, which was supposed to take place.

Moholo rose to fame in the early 2000s for his endearing sound, look and style of music.

Molokoane's family took to social media to announce his death.

In a statement they said, "Dear Solly Moholo Fans, it is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend "Solly Moholo" has sadly passed on.

"He passed on 2nd October 2024 whilst in hospital. Solly Moholo was hospitalized after falling ill following his pre album launch tour in Botswana."

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn the passing of the veteran gospel artist.

Details of the nationally acclaimed and loved gospel musician's memorial and funeral will be shared in the coming days on all Solly Moholo official pages.

Source - iol

Must Read

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 39 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

1 hr ago | 52 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

1 hr ago | 37 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

1 hr ago | 21 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

1 hr ago | 60 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Salary review for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

13 hrs ago | 685 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

17 hrs ago | 640 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

17 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

18 hrs ago | 881 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

18 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

18 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

19 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

19 hrs ago | 570 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

19 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

19 hrs ago | 213 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 223 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

20 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

21 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Iran's missile response to Israel justified,' says EFF

21 hrs ago | 473 Views

7 big global companies dump South Africa

22 hrs ago | 957 Views

'RBZ's monetary policy not the root cause of ZiG devaluation'

23 hrs ago | 731 Views

Used clothes take Zimbabwe by storm

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

inDrive broadens reach in Zimbabwe with Ride-Hailing, Courier and intercity Services

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gets top Harvard University honour

23 hrs ago | 336 Views

Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

23 hrs ago | 185 Views