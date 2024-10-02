Man arrested for possession of dagga

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A 26-year-old man from Mbezi, Beitbridge, has appeared in court for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.Melusi Ngwenya (26) of Mbedzi in Beitbridge appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates' Court to answer to a charge of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.Ngwenya was remanded to October 7 for trial.The court was told that on September 27, police detectives and other security officers were conducting an operation called "no to illegal cross-border activities" at Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus, Beitbridge.This is where the police saw Ngwenya carrying luggage wrapped with a black plastic. They approached Ngwenya and introduced themselves before searching his luggage.They discovered 4 cobs of dagga concealed between chicken cuts, also wrapped in a black plastic. Ngwenya was subsequently arrested.The dagga weighed 9.822kg and had a street value of ZWG132,508.