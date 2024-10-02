Latest News Editor's Choice


Man arrested for possession of dagga

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A 26-year-old man from Mbezi, Beitbridge, has appeared in court for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Melusi Ngwenya (26) of Mbedzi in Beitbridge appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates' Court to answer to a charge of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Ngwenya was remanded to October 7 for trial.

The court was told that on September 27, police detectives and other security officers were conducting an operation called "no to illegal cross-border activities" at Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus, Beitbridge.

This is where the police saw Ngwenya carrying luggage wrapped with a black plastic. They approached Ngwenya and introduced themselves before searching his luggage.

They discovered 4 cobs of dagga concealed between chicken cuts, also wrapped in a black plastic. Ngwenya was subsequently arrested.

The dagga weighed 9.822kg and had a street value of ZWG132,508.


