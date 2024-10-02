Rape victim offered R50 for silence

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A 26-year-old man from Beitbridge has been arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl and bribing her with R50 for silence.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe revealed that the man appeared before Beitbridge Magistrates Court facing a rape charge.The court heard that in June of this year, the man lured the girl to an unfinished house in the area and raped her.From that day, the girl began experiencing a discharge.The matter came to light on July 23 when the child's mother noticed that her dress was wet and she was struggling to walk, complaining of stomach pain.The mother then asked the child what the problem was, and she said she was raped by the accused.The mother then escorted the girl to the police, and a report was filed, leading to the subsequent arrest of the man.The man has been remanded in custody until October 19 for the continuation of the trial.