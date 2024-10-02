Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Tourists from the United Kingdom were spotted navigating the infamous Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, one of Zimbabwe's most dilapidated roads, notorious for its deep potholes and uneven surfaces. The group was seen chatting with highway police at a roadblock, recounting their challenging yet adventurous journey on the road, which is currently under reconstruction in some sections.

The highway, a key route for both local and international travelers heading to the world-renowned Victoria Falls, has suffered significant deterioration due to years of neglect and economic decline. The British tourists expressed their amazement at the condition of the road, which many local travelers have long endured. Despite the rough ride, they shared their sense of adventure, as navigating the unpredictable road added a unique element to their trip.




Efforts are underway to resurface certain sections of the highway, but progress has been slow. Zimbabwe's road infrastructure has been a major casualty of the country's prolonged economic challenges, with many highways in need of urgent repairs.

Local authorities have faced criticism over the pace of the rehabilitation works, with travelers frequently raising concerns about the safety risks posed by the potholes and uneven surfaces, especially on major tourist routes such as the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.

Despite the condition of the road, Zimbabwe remains a popular destination for international tourists, who come to experience its rich wildlife, natural beauty, and iconic landmarks like Victoria Falls. However, the state of its infrastructure, particularly its roads, continues to be a major challenge for the country's tourism sector.

Source - online

Must Read

Registrar General officials denied bail

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

33 mins ago | 15 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Solly Moholo has died

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

4 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Salary review for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

20 hrs ago | 683 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

20 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

21 hrs ago | 966 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

21 hrs ago | 243 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

21 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

22 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

22 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

22 hrs ago | 663 Views

Chinese nationals arrested for alluvial mining in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF youth leaders get motorbikes

22 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chigumira win Bosso players' player of the month

22 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwean-born maskandi triumphs in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Google invites Black founders in SA to apply for startup funding

24 hrs ago | 250 Views