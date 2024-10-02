WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tourists from the United Kingdom were spotted navigating the infamous Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, one of Zimbabwe's most dilapidated roads, notorious for its deep potholes and uneven surfaces. The group was seen chatting with highway police at a roadblock, recounting their challenging yet adventurous journey on the road, which is currently under reconstruction in some sections.The highway, a key route for both local and international travelers heading to the world-renowned Victoria Falls, has suffered significant deterioration due to years of neglect and economic decline. The British tourists expressed their amazement at the condition of the road, which many local travelers have long endured. Despite the rough ride, they shared their sense of adventure, as navigating the unpredictable road added a unique element to their trip.Efforts are underway to resurface certain sections of the highway, but progress has been slow. Zimbabwe's road infrastructure has been a major casualty of the country's prolonged economic challenges, with many highways in need of urgent repairs.Local authorities have faced criticism over the pace of the rehabilitation works, with travelers frequently raising concerns about the safety risks posed by the potholes and uneven surfaces, especially on major tourist routes such as the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.Despite the condition of the road, Zimbabwe remains a popular destination for international tourists, who come to experience its rich wildlife, natural beauty, and iconic landmarks like Victoria Falls. However, the state of its infrastructure, particularly its roads, continues to be a major challenge for the country's tourism sector.