Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Plumtree and the general public are being urged to make alternative arrangements for medical emergencies, following the announcement that the town's council ambulance is currently out of service. The local authority confirmed that the vehicle has broken down, leading to a temporary suspension of emergency medical services until further notice.In a statement, the Plumtree Town Council apologized for the inconvenience, advising residents to liaise with other service providers in the event of an emergency."Residents and the general public are advised that the council ambulance is currently out of service. Medical emergency services are suspended until further notice. Kindly liaise with other service providers in case of a medical emergency. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," the council said.This development has raised concerns among residents, especially those in remote areas who rely heavily on the council's ambulance for timely medical assistance. The local authority did not specify when the service would be restored, but residents are hopeful that repairs will be completed soon to avoid any further disruption to emergency services.In the meantime, private healthcare providers have been suggested as alternatives for those in need of urgent medical attention.