Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
This morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa received a generous donation from the Vapostori for ED and MaZion for ED at State House, aimed at strengthening the country's healthcare services.

The donation, which includes 570 hospital beds, 560 wheelchairs, and 1.2 million units of sanitary wear, was handed over by Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, a key leader within the Vapostori community. During the handover ceremony, Gwasarira underscored the importance of supporting national health initiatives, highlighting the critical role that community groups play in assisting government efforts.

This significant contribution comes at a time when Zimbabwe's healthcare system is grappling with resource shortages and the need for improved medical infrastructure. The provision of hospital beds and wheelchairs is expected to ease some of the pressure on medical facilities, while the sanitary wear donation addresses a crucial need for women's health across the country.

President Mnangagwa expressed his deep gratitude to the Vapostori and MaZion for ED groups, commending their commitment to national development. He reiterated the government's dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring access to quality care for all citizens.

"This donation will go a long way in supporting our healthcare facilities, particularly in rural and underserved areas. We remain committed to transforming our healthcare system to meet the needs of every Zimbabwean," the President stated.

The Vapostori for ED and MaZion for ED groups are known for their strong support of national initiatives, and their latest contribution reflects ongoing efforts by various community organizations to aid the government's goals in enhancing the country's healthcare landscape.

Source - The Chronicle

