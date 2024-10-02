News / National

by Staff reporter

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist pic.twitter.com/39xuFDsb9O — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) October 3, 2024

In a daring daylight robbery, six masked men armed with pistols stormed the EcoBank branch at the Parkade Centre, located at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo, making off with several trunks reportedly filled with cash. The brazen heist took place around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, in full view of stunned bystanders.The robbers targeted a Safeguard security truck as its personnel were attempting to load the trunks into the bank. According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants arrived in a Ford Ranger pickup truck, swiftly jumping into action."As the Safeguard workers were trying to get safes from the bank, a Ford Ranger open truck appeared with six men wearing face masks. Suddenly, they fired a shot into the air, and the Safeguard workers immediately dropped to the ground. The robbers then dragged the safes into their vehicle and sped off down George Silundika Street," said one shaken witness.The amount of cash stolen remains unclear at this stage, but authorities are hopeful that recently installed CCTV cameras in Bulawayo's city centre may have captured key details of the heist.The incident has sparked widespread concern over the security of cash-in-transit services, with police launching an urgent investigation. No injuries were reported during the robbery, but the audacity of the criminals has left the city on high alert.https://www.youtube.com/shorts/C8x5JzNZVbg