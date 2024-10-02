Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso fans unite over boycott

by Staff reporter
2024-10-02
Highlanders Football Club supporters have come together in support of a proposed boycott of their remaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches, starting with Sunday's fixture against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium. The boycott is aimed at protesting the recent fines and sanctions imposed on the club by the PSL.

A plan has been set in motion for fans to gather at the Highlanders clubhouse instead of attending the matches, with the goal of raising funds to cover the US$6,000 fine the club was slapped with for crowd trouble during the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final against Simba Bhora on September 22 at Wadzanayi Stadium. The club is also facing a PSL hearing regarding the abandonment of that match.

The call to boycott has gained widespread support among Bosso's fanbase, including members and former executive committee officials who are dismayed by the PSL's actions. Many supporters view the fines as unjust and have rallied behind the club in defiance.

Former Highlanders treasurer Busani Mthombeni strongly endorsed the boycott, stating, "I will not be attending the remaining PSL home matches this season. This is me standing on the higher ground! I will pay my ticket directly to Highlanders FC."

While many fans have adopted a militant stance on the issue, some supporters' chapters have taken a more balanced approach, suggesting that attending or boycotting the matches should be a personal choice. Despite differing opinions on the method of protest, fans are united in their frustration over the sanctions.

In light of the growing tensions, Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe issued a statement calling for calm. "In the face of all this, let us choose higher ground," Mhlophe said. "We call upon all our supporters and football-loving members to maintain peace and to refrain from violence, verbally or physically. Let us stand together."

As Highlanders fans prepare for Sunday's game, the boycott has highlighted their solidarity and determination to support the club while challenging the PSL's punitive measures. Whether the boycott will significantly impact attendance remains to be seen, but the Bosso faithful have made their dissatisfaction clear.

Source - newsday

