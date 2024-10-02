Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare City Council is facing significant challenges in maintaining its operations following the recent devaluation of the Zimbabwean Gold (ZWG) currency, further hampering service delivery in the capital.The devaluation, which saw the ZWG drop by 44%, has strained the council’s ability to procure necessities like fuel, which is largely purchased in US dollars. The council, which generates revenue through rates collected in local currency, is now struggling to meet its fuel needs, directly affecting essential services such as refuse collection.Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the difficulties, explaining how the weakening currency has caused suppliers to demand US dollars for fuel purchases."We have a two-pronged problem. When the ZWG and US dollar rates were close, it was easier to get fuel as some suppliers accepted payment in ZWG. Now, these suppliers have fallen away, and we are stuck with ZWG, but can’t purchase fuel," Mafume said.The council’s inability to collect refuse from households has become one of the most visible consequences of the financial strain, further aggravating the residents' frustrations.City councillors have expressed concerns over the council’s priorities. Councillor Denford Ngadziore criticized senior officials for ensuring their own fuel supplies while neglecting services essential to the public."I’ve never seen a senior official, whether it’s the town clerk or directors, who says they don’t have fuel. Their allocation is always available. Fuel for service delivery should be at the top of the priority list," Ngadziore remarked.The City of Harare has been under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement and corruption, with accusations of extravagant spending by senior officials. Ward 27 councillor Womberaiishe Nhende urged the council to reflect on its operational inefficiencies and prioritize service delivery."Our challenges stem from inefficiency in our operations. We need to align ourselves better with our suppliers and ensure we meet our obligations. The City of Harare has been named the worst in terms of non-payment, and that needs to change," Nhende said.As the council struggles with currency issues and internal management problems, service delivery in the capital continues to deteriorate, leaving residents frustrated with the current state of affairs.