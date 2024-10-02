Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
The Harare City Council is facing significant challenges in maintaining its operations following the recent devaluation of the Zimbabwean Gold (ZWG) currency, further hampering service delivery in the capital.

The devaluation, which saw the ZWG drop by 44%, has strained the council’s ability to procure necessities like fuel, which is largely purchased in US dollars. The council, which generates revenue through rates collected in local currency, is now struggling to meet its fuel needs, directly affecting essential services such as refuse collection.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the difficulties, explaining how the weakening currency has caused suppliers to demand US dollars for fuel purchases.

"We have a two-pronged problem. When the ZWG and US dollar rates were close, it was easier to get fuel as some suppliers accepted payment in ZWG. Now, these suppliers have fallen away, and we are stuck with ZWG, but can’t purchase fuel," Mafume said.

The council’s inability to collect refuse from households has become one of the most visible consequences of the financial strain, further aggravating the residents' frustrations.

City councillors have expressed concerns over the council’s priorities. Councillor Denford Ngadziore criticized senior officials for ensuring their own fuel supplies while neglecting services essential to the public.

"I’ve never seen a senior official, whether it’s the town clerk or directors, who says they don’t have fuel. Their allocation is always available. Fuel for service delivery should be at the top of the priority list," Ngadziore remarked.

The City of Harare has been under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement and corruption, with accusations of extravagant spending by senior officials. Ward 27 councillor Womberaiishe Nhende urged the council to reflect on its operational inefficiencies and prioritize service delivery.

"Our challenges stem from inefficiency in our operations. We need to align ourselves better with our suppliers and ensure we meet our obligations. The City of Harare has been named the worst in terms of non-payment, and that needs to change," Nhende said.

As the council struggles with currency issues and internal management problems, service delivery in the capital continues to deteriorate, leaving residents frustrated with the current state of affairs.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Bosso fans unite over boycott

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

18 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

6 hrs ago | 439 Views

Solly Moholo has died

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

7 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

7 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Salary review for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 883 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

23 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

24 hrs ago | 1009 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

02 Oct 2024 at 16:17hrs | 751 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

02 Oct 2024 at 16:08hrs | 254 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

02 Oct 2024 at 15:55hrs | 1925 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

02 Oct 2024 at 15:54hrs | 254 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

02 Oct 2024 at 15:32hrs | 523 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

02 Oct 2024 at 15:31hrs | 659 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu engage Lovemore Madhuku

02 Oct 2024 at 15:27hrs | 714 Views